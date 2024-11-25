SINGAPORE: Singapore’s GIC Private Limited, Central Provident Fund (CPF), and Temasek Holdings were ranked among the top 25 of the world’s 100 largest asset owners in 2023, according to the Thinking Ahead Institute, a non-profit investment research group.

According to Singapore Business Review, GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, was ranked 9th with assets worth S$1.034 trillion. CPF, Singapore’s national savings plan, was ranked 16th, with S$607.90 billion worth of assets.

Meanwhile, Temasek, the state-owned multinational investment firm, came in 23rd with S$387.34 billion in assets.

Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund ranked first, with assets estimated at S$2.14 trillion.

The Asia-Pacific region continued to hold the majority of assets among the top 20 global asset owners.

In 2023, the total assets of the top 100 asset owners worldwide were estimated at US$26.3 trillion, marking a 12.3% increase compared to 2022. /TISG

Read also: Temasek reportedly close to acquiring 20% stake in Blackstone-owned VFS Global?

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)