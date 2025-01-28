SINGAPORE: A Singaporean tech professional with 21 years of experience is stuck in a tough spot, trying to decide whether to stay in a job with no career growth or quit without having another job lined up.

On Sunday (Jan 26), he posted on the ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, sharing his growing dissatisfaction with his work at a public-sector organization for the past five years.

“I have performed very well there, but I no longer enjoy the work I am doing there; it does not add value to my profile anymore, there are no prospects for further vertical or horizontal growth, and my total compensation has been reducing over the past couple of years (due to lower bonuses this year and last year),” he said.

Beyond the lack of career progression, he also vented the worsening work culture. “[It] has become increasingly toxic and demanding with unreasonable expectations, and I have been having differences with my management over various issues at work,” he explained.

Moreover, he mentioned that his immediate manager and higher management have been consistently indifferent and unresponsive to his requests to move to a role that better aligns with his interests.

“This is mainly because I am very good at what I have been doing, and they depend on me. I now feel I am being taken advantage of by my organization without the corresponding recognition and returns for my effort, skills and contribution,” he shared.

This has led him to consider ‘resigning, taking a break of 2–3 months to recharge and upskill in areas of interest or specialization,’ and then searching for a new job that could restore his sense of purpose.

However, he is apprehensive about the risks involved. At 21 years into his career, he fears that his age, lack of experience with certain modern technologies, and current salary expectations might limit his prospects in an increasingly competitive job market.

He also expressed concerns about the challenges of job-hunting while unemployed, noting that companies might take advantage of his situation to offer lower compensation.

“I have enough liquid savings to meet my financial obligations for at least 3 years, but those were originally set aside for future needs such as the child’s higher education, home mortgage and retirement,” he said.

“With all these thoughts constantly playing in my mind, I can no longer focus on work, and my productivity has fallen quite a lot in the past few weeks. This has been causing me a lot of mental stress for the past month, and I feel completely burnt out and demotivated to work. It has also started affecting my personal life,” he added.

“Quiet, quit, and just do the necessary”

In the comments section, numerous Singaporean Redditors warned the tech professional against resigning without having another job lined up, given the current state of the job market.

One commenter said, “Knowing the current state of the tech sector and its ageism culture, I would highly advise against it. If you need time to study, take no-pay leave or lie flat. From what you described, your company needs you, and they won’t simply fire you.”

Others raised concerns about the psychological toll of unemployment. One Redditor expressed, “In addition to a possible long[er]-than-expected cash flow concerns, are you able to deal with the psychological aspect (personal, friends, and relatives) of not having a job or anything to do for months, or possibly even years in this business climate?

If you cannot handle this, it’s better to lie flat in your current job and not resign until you have a better one secured.”

Some also advised him to begin searching for a new job while still employed to make a smoother transition and avoid the risks of being without work.

One Redditor said, “Do not quit at your age (probably mid-40s?). I have sieved through CVs for my workplace, which hires technical roles around mid-senior levels, and it’s brutal—there are many more qualified candidates than openings. Quit, do what is necessary, and use the time to try to find another job.”

Ageism: Does it affect your chances of job applications?

Applying for jobs is often tedious and time-consuming. Still, for middle-aged individuals, the journey is frequently even more challenging due to the added barrier of age discrimination. This problem occurs worldwide, but in Singapore, ADP’s Global Workforce View 2020 report found that 17% of Singaporeans have faced age discrimination at work.

Additionally, The Straits Times reported that from 2018 to 2022, ageism accounted for 24% of the 315 discrimination complaints filed with the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) and the Ministry of Manpower (MoM).

Even when middle-aged workers possess a wealth of experience, studies indicate this often does not translate into a competitive advantage. Research conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in collaboration with Generation, a global non-profit network, found that employers value candidates with 25 years of experience just as much as those with only 5 years of experience.

The study also highlighted a tendency among hiring managers to favour candidates aged 30-44, with many perceiving individuals over 45 as less tech-savvy, less adaptable, and less eager to learn. In contrast, younger candidates are often viewed as more “impressive in interviews” and a better fit for the dynamic, ever-evolving needs of a company’s team and culture.

Unfortunately, this age bias isn’t limited to employers alone. According to Forbes, older workers can internalize these stereotypes, a phenomenon known as “internalized ageism.” When workers start to believe that their age is a disadvantage, it affects their outlook on the job search and their abilities and ultimately causes them to lose confidence in themselves.

So, how do you deal with ageism?

Highlight your achievements and experience: To combat ageism, Jobstreet suggests making your achievements stand out on your resume so they’re easy to spot immediately. If you’re already working, move your education history to the bottom since your experience matters more now.

Don’t entertain ageist questions: During interviews, don’t feel pressured to answer questions about your age, like “How old are you?” or “Aren’t you thinking about retiring soon?” You don’t have to answer them. Instead, redirect the conversation to focus on what you can offer the company.

Stay in the loop with the latest trends and skills: To maintain a competitive edge and keep up with industry trends, technologies, and new skills. Employers value candidates who demonstrate knowledge of the latest developments in their field.

Use your network: Let people know you’re looking for new opportunities. Networking can be a powerful tool for finding job openings and getting your foot in the door.

