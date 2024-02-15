;
Business Featured News

Tech jobs and skills in demand for 2024: 50% hiring managers expanding their tech teams

ByMary Alavanza

February 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: Amidst economic challenges, 2024 is “looking bright” for the tech sector this year.

There’s a bounty of opportunities waiting for those eyeing roles in development and testing. Development Manager, Full Stack Engineer, Automation Testing, Engineering SME, and L3 Developer – these positions are set to be highly sought after.

Additionally, mastery in Java with microservices & GCP, API development, DotNet Core with Azure, and Python development will also be in demand.

According to insights from Morgan McKinley, 50% of hiring managers are expanding their tech teams this year, painting a picture of optimism for job seekers in the tech industry, Singapore Business Review reports.

Morgan McKinley has compiled a list of tech jobs and skills in demand in 2024 to assist individuals in securing a job more effectively.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure, Cloud Engineer, DevOps Engineer, Site Reliability Engineer, Network Engineer, and Solution Architect roles will buzz with demand.

Proficiency in cloud automation, container architecture, site reliability, cloud architecture, Kubernetes deployments, and CI/CD pipeline development will be essential.

See also  Ex-employee says his ex-boss asked him to finish up his assignment even after he left the company

Architecture

When it comes to architecture, coding prowess is important.

Solution Architects, Enterprise Architects, Principal Architects, and Presales Solution Architects will call the shots.

Mastering microservices implementation, SOA Architecture, and a solid coding background will be the keys to grabbing these opportunities.

Analytics

For analytics enthusiasts, Big Data Engineers (Cloud), Data Scientists, Data/AI Governance experts, Data Analysts, and Machine Learning Engineers are poised to be in high demand.

Skills like Spark/Kafka/Hadoop, LLM & NLP, Python, SQL, and proficiency in TensorFlow and PyTorch will be your golden tickets.

Cybersecurity and Technology Governance

Cybersecurity and Technology Governance will see a surge in demand for Cyber Security Ops & Engineering professionals, Technology Risk Managers, Technology Auditors, Cloud Security experts, and Security Architects.

Proficiency in Technology Risk & Governance, Security Architecture, Cloud/DevSecOps, Threat & Monitoring, and Cyber Security Data Analytics will be highly valued.

As the tech landscape evolves, so do the demands for skills and expertise. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or an aspiring newcomer, noting these trends and honing your skills will be crucial in securing a job in 2024.

See also  Work culture, leave days, high rent, heat… Singaporean netizens school newly hired software engineer from Spain

So, gear up, polish those CVs, and get ready to ride on your next tech opportunity! /TISG

Read also: 70% hiring managers face intense competition recruiting tech candidates

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Restaurant boss deducts S$100 from her workers’ salary for every little mistake they make

December 2, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

“I’m not your chauffeur to please you” — Parcel delivery man sends disrespectful messages to customer after he couldn’t contact her

December 2, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business

Requiring workers to return to office 5 days a week could be an effort to reorganize staff—HR experts

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Entertainment

Jung Ji So becomes the soul of a 70 y/o grandmother who aspires to be a singer in “Who Is She!”

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

SHINee’s Minho fit as a fiddle: 7.2% body fat and remarkable self-care habits

December 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business & Economy

Singapore contributes over S$10B, 50% of India’s FDI in July-September quarter

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started December on a positive note on Monday—STI rose 0.7%

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.