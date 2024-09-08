;
Education Featured News

“Teachers just dump 2 sets of papers for each subject on us in the last 2 days before holidays” — SG student laments about excessive homework

ByYoko Nicole

September 8, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean student took to social media on Wednesday (Sept 3) to air his grievances about the excessive holiday homework assigned by his teachers during the September break.

Posting on r/SGexams, an online Reddit forum, the student explained that their teachers assigned ‘two sets of papers for each subject’ just two days before the holidays.

This sudden and substantial increase in homework shocked him and many of his classmates, as they had already meticulously prepared their revision plans for the holidays.

“It only reflects how bad their time management and planning skills are. Normally, they don’t give us so much homework but wait until we have the most revisions to do, and then they think it’s the best time to dump everything on us.

Like, come on, how is this fair to us?” he lamented.

The student expressed that the massive amount of unfinished homework was demotivating, as it felt “practically impossible” to complete it all within a week. “Do they not have basic empathy? I understand it’s the last stretch, but what have they been doing?” he asked.

See also  Primary 1 girl's answers to maths questions go viral

He then suggested that it would have been more considerate if the teachers had distributed the homework more evenly throughout the regular weeks rather than overwhelming students during their busiest period.

“I cannot stress this enough but this is just teachers not even caring for their students. Some won’t even complete their revision goals anymore because of mistakes on their part,” he said.

“Most teachers think only their subject exists, and we have a lot of time.”

In the discussion thread, other students chimed in with similar complaints, sharing their own experiences of last-minute homework dumps and the stress it caused.

Many agreed that the timing of the assignments seemed poorly planned and expressed frustration over how it affected their ability to balance study and rest during the break.

One student said, “PREACH, I’m literally going through that now! My motivation is at an all-time low, and now I don’t even feel like revising.” Another remarked, “A school holiday with homework is merely a study break.”

See also  Ho Ching: Preschool staff should have "similar pledge and code of conduct" to nurses

A third student expressed, “For me if I think it’s useless and they don’t mark it, I won’t do it. But if they are willing to mark it, then I am willing to do it. It seems most teachers think only their subject exists, and we have a lot of time.”

In response to the criticism, one teacher joined the discussion and explained that many of them had actually been reluctant to assign additional holiday homework because they knew it wasn’t often taken seriously by students and could be seen as futile.

She also mentioned that the push for more homework often came from higher-ups who believed in the outdated notion that more homework equals more learning.

She added, “If you wanna hate, hate the head of department (HOD). We suffer alongside the children. We are human, too. We also wanna spend time with our long-suffering families.”

Read also: “SG version of Martha Scott” — S’poreans poke fun at ex-NTU female researcher who stalked a male PhD student similar to ‘Baby Reindeer’ series

See also  Redditors discuss prioritising schoolwork over students' health

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singaporeans seeking cheaper medical care in JB among reasons why Singapore health sector faces growth constraints

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Woman who posted a helper’s photo online and blamed her for a toddler running away while under her care sparks debate

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Should older people be given a pass when they play loud videos on public transport?

December 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Entertainment

“Love Your Enemy” stars Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi revisit the location of their first kiss

December 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

NCT’s Doyoung enjoys a date with Jonathan Yiombi in “I Live Alone”

December 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

New NTU study shows 70% of SG youths say high cost of living is biggest barrier to having kids

December 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

SG man gets told by colleague: ‘Why are you here? You don’t belong… get out of this country’

December 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.