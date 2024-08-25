SINGAPORE: A recent Nanyang Technological University (NTU) stalking case, which involves a female researcher stalking a male student, has made waves in local media through reports by The Straits Times and Channel News Asia on Wednesday (Aug 21).

Singaporean netizens could not help but notice the striking similarities between the NTU stalking case and the gripping plot of the hit Netflix series ‘Baby Reindeer,’ where a woman named Martha Scott relentlessly pursued a male comedian to seemingly no end.

According to reports, the NTU stalking case involved Han Xiaobing, a 34-year-old former NTU researcher from China and a male PhD student who is five years her junior.

Han developed feelings for the student while collaborating on a research project and confessed shortly after through an overwhelming number of long and unsolicited messages.

The student, however, did not return the sentiment and grew uncomfortable with her advances. He blocked her digitally and sought a protection order under Singapore’s ‘Protection from Harassment Act.’

This order prohibited Han from engaging in any form of communication with the student and from stalking or loitering near his workplace or other locations he frequented.

Despite the legal constraints, Han sent 116 emails to the student’s NTU account and went to his workplace. Extremely stressed by her actions, the student filed another police report.

About a week later, police interrogated Han, and she confessed to the stalking behaviour, agreed to comply with the protection order, and vowed to cease all communication with the student.

Unfortunately, Han went back on her word and showed up at the student’s NTU workplace again in January 2024. After spotting her through a window, he immediately told her he planned to contact the authorities, leading Han to leave the premises.

According to The Straits Times, Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim has recommended a fine of $7,500 for Han, noting that her actions had a significant emotional impact on the victim.

“Singapore’s version of (Martha Scott) Baby Reindeer”

After reading the odd case, netizens connected the dots.

They compared the NTU stalking case to the Netflix series, “Baby Reindeer,” as both female predators, Han Xiaobing and Martha Scott, inflicted emotional trauma on the unsuspecting male victim by tenaciously continuing their advances and stalking.

Both also ignored the warnings and police reports filed against them.

Over on Reddit, one Singaporean declared, “[This is] Singapore’s version of (Martha Scott) Baby Reindeer.” Another commented, “Eeeeekk!! Baby Reindeer!!!!” Others, meanwhile, were intrigued by the gender reversal in the case and injected some humour into their comments.

Over on Facebook, one Singaporean said, “If this was a Korean Drama, it will be a romantic one.” Another quipped, “No gal chase me before ……. the chap is super lucky.”

Several individuals also recognized the severity of the situation and hoped that the woman would face severe consequences for her actions. One Singaporean asked, “Fine only? If she’s a man then she will go to jail.”

Another added, “Intense. When you can’t control your emotions. Any rational person would know that spamming someone is not the way to his/her heart. I pity the victim. I hope people don’t trivialise the emotional effect on him.”

