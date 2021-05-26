Taxi driver often buys extra food on his way home for anyone in need of a meal

Home News Featured News Taxi driver often buys extra food on his way home for anyone...

'Could he be an angel sent to remind me to be kind?' asks woman 'surprised' by his kindness

Photo: FB screengrab/ComfortDelGro Taxi

Singapore – A cab driver’s daily routine home often consists of buying an extra meal just in case he meets others who need free food, his selfless habit garnering respect and appreciation from the online community.

“Any passenger taking Cabby Lim Hong Kiong’s cab may get more than a ride – a free meal,” wrote ComfortDelGro (CDG) Taxi on its Facebook page on Saturday (May 22).

The transport company featured the story of 59-year-old Mr Lim, who would frequently order extras while buying supper for his family “just in case he chances upon others who may need a meal”.

Passenger Grace Tan boarded Mr Lim’s cab on March 13 at midnight and was greeted with the aroma of freshly packed Hokkien mee, which the cab driver had just bought.

Ms Tan casually commented that the noodles were fragrant.

Upon realising how late his passenger was getting home from work, Mr Lim asked if she was hungry. The passenger confirmed she was without giving any further to the question.

“But at the destination, to Ms Tan’s surprise, Cabby Lim offered her a pack of Hokkien mee,” wrote CDG.

Ms Tan initially declined the offer, but Mr Lim didn’t take no for an answer.

“I had expected this trip to be no different from my other taxi rides in which fares are paid, and pleasantries exchanged, nothing more,” shared Ms Tan regarding her experience.

“I was thus surprised by this cabby’s kindness and generosity, especially when it has been tough for him during this Covid-19 period,” she added.

Mr Lim has reminded Ms Tan that being kind is intentional and a choice that is embraced.

“Could he be an angel sent to remind me to be kind in our harried pace of life,” she wondered.

However, Mr Lim thought nothing of the kind gesture.

“He said with a chuckle, ‘I kept telling her never mind, never mind! It’s just a small gesture of mine, I’m happy to share,’” wrote CDG.

Members of the online community noted how Mr Lim has a “heart of gold” and wished him the best with his endeavours.

In one of the comments, one Fiona Lim wrote, “This is my dad! So proud of him!” to which CDG replied they were equally proud of his actions./TISG

