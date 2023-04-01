Tasha Low stars in new Mediacorp drama series, Oppa, Saranghae!

SINGAPORE: Tasha Low is starring in Mediacorp’s newest drama, Oppa, Saranghae!. In her Instagram account, the actress posted snippets of her attending the series’ screening, alongside the other actors such as Rui En and Korean actor Kim Jae-Hoon.

The event was also filled with fans who gave her congratulatory gifts. “Catch Oppa, Saranghae! for free from 31st March on @mewatch.mediacorp,” said Tasha in her IG post caption.

Many of her fans have already watched the series, and a lot of people left their thoughts and insights on her character in the comments section of the said post.

One IG user commented: “CRYING i jus finished all 13 eps”. The same user added: “SHINE IS SO REAL. GEN Z TASHA HITS DIFFERENT”

Another IG user stated: “sorry i couldn’t go but, hope you had fun there!! hope to see you irl soon, can’t wait for Oppa Saranghae, Shine is already shining like a star!”

Someone also admitted: “Can’t wait to see you shine!!!” and “You’re great Tasha.”

One more IG user remarked: “subscribed as premium user to watch already~ let’s Shine together”

The drama series, Oppa Saranghae!, is a story of a TV character who is pulled out from the screen by a bachelorette, and it completely changes her life. It is a narrative between reality and fantasy, and the search for the truth.

Oppa, Saranghae! is now available to watch on MeWatch starting March 31, and on Channel 8 starting April 12, 9pm.

Watch the episodes of Oppa, Saranghae! here.

