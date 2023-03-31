‘I’ve never needed another person’ — Rui En says she does not need anyone to be complete

SINGAPORE: In the press conference about the new series she is in, Rui En talked about her views on love. Rui En plays a single career woman who does not prioritize love in her life just yet. As if living in a K-drama, her character suddenly pulls out an oppa from her favourite drama.

For the actress, her role is relatable to the public audience. She said: “Women in their 40s are not yet married and have not yet had children.”

Rui En added: “I don’t think it is pressure at the moment; Maybe there are people around me who care, but I’ve never needed another person to make me feel complete.”

The actress shared that she had been independent ever since she was a child, and she primarily relies on herself.

“If you haven’t got married or had a child, you won’t feel pressured. Instead, I think it’s a tragedy if you do it for the sake of doing it. So I think we women can be alone, and we won’t be alone,” she declared.

When asked if she ever considered spending her life with a significant other, Rui En shared that she has pondered on the idea.

She mentioned: “I never said that I don’t want it, I just let nature take its course. For me, I should not be very interested in children. My cat is my child!”

The drama series also stars Singaporean actress Tasha Low and Korean actor Kim Jae-Hoon.

Oppa, Saranghae! is now available to watch on MeWatch starting March 31, and on Channel 8 starting April 12, 9pm.

Watch the episodes here.

