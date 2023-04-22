Tasha Low does Blackpink Jisoo’s Flower dance cover, netizen says it’s the best version among all

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Tasha Low posted a dance cover of Blackpink Jisoo’s newest song, Flower. In the short video, Tasha is wearing a white crop top with black jogger pants while confidently dancing in front of the camera.

Back in 2012, Tasha Low was a K-pop idol and leader of a South Korean girl group, Skarf. Her idol career lasted until 2014 before she went to Singapore to become a singer and an actress.

Netizens expressed their insights on Tasha Low’s dance cover by commenting on the post.

One IG user stated: “Everybody’s gone Jisoo crazy” since the dance has been circulating all over the internet today.

A fan also commented: “This has to be the best version amongst all that I have watched on IG.”

Other supporters also declared: “You are the flower!!”, “You are the most beautiful flower” and “our dancing flower” reference the song title itself.

More so, one netizen observed the place where Tasha has been dancing and commented: “Is it me or does the house look abit like the house in silent wall drama?”

This comment gained replies from another netizen saying: “omg yessss I thought the same tooooooo. It really does look like it” and “same but look outside the window, there’s traffic lights and that wasnt outside the silent wall house.”

Tasha Low starred in Mediacorp’s new drama, Silent Walls, with local actor Ayden Sng. Silent Walls is a story about a family from different generational timelines who move to a strange ancestral home, and one family member does not make it out alive.

The drama is available to watch on meWATCH. Catch the episodes here.

