Ayden Sng and Tasha Low star in new drama, Silent Walls

SINGAPORE: Ayden Sng and Tasha Low announced that they will star in Mediacorp’s new drama, Silent Walls. It is about a family who has moved into a strange house, and one doesn’t make it out alive. Despite the thrilling aspect of the series – there is an underlying love interest between the artists in the drama.

In Tasha’s IG post, she stated: “I have an announcement! It’s something that I’ve been meaning to share with you all for the longest time—I’m truly honoured to be a part of this project.”

Similarly, Ayden also posted in his own IG account, saying: “I watched the first 10 episodes already and from the cinematography to set design to colours and of course the performance from the actors across the different eras/stories, it’s truly a show worth watching 🤩 So proud to be part of this project.”

Fans of both artists expressed their excitement for the new drama series and commented on their IG posts.

One IG user mentioned: “Wow! Wow! So many kissing shots! Looking forward to watching Silent Walls.”

Another IG user admitted: “Luving the story line!”

One more user stated: “DYING TO WATCH!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Others have also noticed how cute Tasha is with her bangs. Ayden also encouraged his fans to vote for him for the upcoming Star Awards.

“P.S. when you’re watching it on MeWatch, also remember to vote for me for Star Awards,” he remarked.

Silent Walls is now available to watch on meWATCH for free every weeknight at 9 pm.

