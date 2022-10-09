Entertainment Celebrity Tan Kheng Hua: Proud of daughter, 24, for not blindly following 'S'pore...

Tan Kheng Hua: Proud of daughter, 24, for not blindly following ‘S’pore paradigms’ after graduating from uni; no full-time job, no plans yet, and that’s okay says mum

Photo: IG screengrab/khenghua

She expressed how proud she was that her daughter was not “blindly following familiar Singapore paradigms for young university graduates,” such as securing a full-time job, buying a BTO flat, getting married, and settling down.

By Hana O
The lack of plans her 24-year-old daughter has after graduation has made actress Tan Kheng Hua very proud, and she explains why.

“My daughter Shi-An graduated early this year. No, she hasn’t gotten a full-time job. No, she doesn’t exactly know what she wants to do in a fully committed way,” said the 59-year-old actress in an Instagram post on Oct 7.

“She hasn’t got a well laid out plan as to when she’s going buy her own place or get married or anything, for that matter. Does this bother me?” asked the doting mom.

She answered no, “not an iota,” as this was the sort of state she encourages her daughter to be in at the moment.

Ms Tan listed out the characteristics their daughter possesses, which is everything she and her husband, Lim Yu-Beng, hoped for her to become.

“She’s got enough part-time gigs in a variety of fields to allow her a lifestyle she wants for herself,” Ms Tan explained.

Ms Lim is currently dabbling in acting, graphic design and singing. She told herworld.com that her mom had been a constant inspiration in her life.

“My parents have given me a lot of freedom, and my friends have joked that ‘reverse psychology’ has occurred. I’m super guai (well-behaved), but maybe it’s because of my character,” she added.

Ms Tan confirmed their close relationship and said her daughter takes care of both her family homes.

She said her daughter was not afraid to tell her what she thought was right or wrong, expressing her anxiety, loneliness, and uncertainty to her.

Ending her touching post, Ms Tan wrote, “We’re always on your side, cheering you on, jumping if you ever need us. We’re on the ground, looking at you doing loop-de-loops in and out of clouds, over the moon and around the sun.”

Ms Lim admitted she hoped her friends’ parents could see her as an example of “someone who can grow up to not be a ‘delinquent’ under the guidance of not-so-strict parents.” /TISG

