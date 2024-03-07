Featured News Home News

Parents who do not punish harshly raise emotionally resilient children: NUS study

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: A study conducted by researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has found that parental behaviors significantly impact children’s mental empowerment and emotional well-being during challenging times.

Led by Research Fellow Dr Chen Luxi and Prof Jean Yeung Wei-Jun from the Human Potential Translational Research Programme at NUS Medicine, the Singapore Longitudinal EArly Development Study (SG-LEADS) focused on over 2,600 young children aged 3 to 6 in Singapore.

The study spanned two time periods: Wave One in 2018-2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak and Wave Two in 2021 during the second year of the pandemic.

The research identified specific parental strategies associated with positive child outcomes. When parents exercised self-control, avoided economic struggles, set clear rules, employed less harsh punishment, and communicated effectively, their children displayed increased mental empowerment and reduced emotional stress under adversity.

Before the pandemic, the research team assessed primary caregivers’ cognitive ability, self-control, economic stress, and parenting strategies, including control measures for their children. Neighbourhood safety and cohesion were also rated by caregivers.

The children’s self-regulation was evaluated through the Delay of Gratification (DoG) task, a measure of their ability to resist immediate rewards for larger delayed benefits.

During the pandemic, a noticeable increase in emotional symptoms among children, such as anxiety, sadness, fear, and withdrawal, was observed. However, children who lived in safer and more supportive neighborhoods exhibited fewer emotional symptoms and experienced less aggravation of internalizing problems over time.

The study highlights the pivotal role of parent-child interactions in shaping children’s self-regulation. Setting boundaries and limits, accompanied by guidance and encouragement, emerged as crucial factors in fostering early self-regulating behaviors.

Conversely, harsh disciplinary strategies, including aggressive control and physical punishment, were consistently linked to mental health issues in children.

These research findings underscore the importance of building a comprehensive array of resources within families and communities before facing adversity, offering a promising approach to enhance children’s resilience and mitigate emotional symptoms during challenging times.

