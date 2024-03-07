Nutrition during pregnancy linked to childhood obesity in new NUS study

SINGAPORE: A new study has unveiled a critical link between maternal nutrition and childhood obesity, shedding light on the impact of prenatal nutrient intake on a child’s weight during the formative years.

The groundbreaking study was carried out by researchers from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS Medicine), the Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences, University of Southampton, and University of Auckland.

The study, spanning three countries – Singapore, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, involved over 550 expectant mothers.

Half received an enriched supplement containing vitamins B2, B6, B12, D, probiotics, and myoinositol, alongside standard pregnancy supplementation, while the control group received only standard supplementation, with both groups unaware of their allocation. The outcomes, revealed at the two-year mark, showed a significant divergence in obesity rates.

Children whose mothers received the enriched supplement displayed a remarkable 50% reduction in obesity prevalence compared to the control group (9% versus 18%).

To top it off, children in the supplemented group were nearly 25% less likely to undergo ‘rapid weight gain,’ a precursor to obesity.

Associate Professor Chan Shiao-Yng highlighted the long-term effects, emphasizing that early nutritional influences during pregnancy, often termed foetal programming, play a pivotal role in a child’s response to lifestyle factors later in life.

Childhood obesity, a growing concern globally, particularly in disadvantaged communities, poses a formidable challenge for healthcare systems.

The study’s co-author, Prof Keith Godfrey, stressed the urgency in preventive measures, as managing obesity proves more challenging than averting it. The researchers see the prenatal and perinatal period as a unique window of opportunity, suggesting that supporting optimal maternal nutrition during this timeframe could yield lasting benefits for the child.

The study’s next phase aims to pinpoint the specific nutrients within the supplement responsible for the observed positive impacts. This targeted approach holds promise for future interventions, potentially shaping guidelines for maternal nutrition to mitigate the rising tide of childhood obesity.