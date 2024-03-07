Singapore crowned best Asian city for expats in 2024 index

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been crowned the best Asian city for expatriates in 2024, according to a 2024 index by Preply. The country, which has a population of 1.23 million expats and migrant workers, was ranked the third best city for expats worldwide.

Preply’s evaluation highlighted several factors contributing to Singapore’s desirability for expatriates, such as its exceptional cleanliness, a high safety index, and a rich tapestry of diverse cultural offerings.

Ang Mo Kio emerged as the most affordable area within Singapore for expat living. With an average monthly household income of US$5,499 and a one-bedroom condo rent of US$1,268, residents spend only 23% of their income on rent.

Conversely, Toa Payoh takes the lead as the most expensive area, requiring a substantial 91% of residents’ monthly income for a one-bedroom condo.

Other notable affordable areas include Sembawang, Yishun, Punggol, and Choa Chu Kang, each providing varying levels of affordability and amenities to cater to the needs of prospective expats.

Singapore’s monthly living cost is estimated at $4,355, offering expatriates a comfortable disposable income averaging $4,980, according to Preply.

The firm noted that safety is a significant strength, with Singapore scoring 77 out of 100, and the city’s commitment to cleanliness also tipped the scales to its favour.

Beyond economic prospects, Singapore boasts approximately 200 iconic attractions, including the renowned Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay. The city’s multicultural environment, where English serves as an official language, further enhances its allure for expatriates seeking a vibrant and diverse destination.