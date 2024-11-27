SINGAPORE: The Singapore women’s team made a triumphant return to the top of the podium at the Southeast Asian Table Tennis Championships, clinching their first gold medal in a decade.

Team Singapore also brought home four bronze medals from the competition.

The national women’s team of Ser Lin Qian, Zeng Jian, Loy Ming Ying, Tan Zhao Yun and Zhang Wanling delivered a stellar performance as they defeated hosts and defending champions Thailand in the thrilling final of the biennial tournament.

The women’s team showcased their prowess and dominance with a series of resounding victories, sweeping aside Brunei, Indonesia, and Laos with convincing 3-0 wins in the group stage.

They then proceeded to book their spot in the final with an equally impressive performance in the semi-finals, outmanoeuvring Malaysia with a strong display of skill and teamwork, setting the stage for their ultimate triumph in the championship.

With the match tied at 2-apiece in the final, it was down to the deciding match between Ser and Phatsaraphon Wonglakhon. Although Ser lost the first set 11-6, she regained her composure to win consecutive sets, 11-8, 12-10, 11-8.

Minister for Community, Culture and Youth Edwin Tong described the Singapore national women’s table tennis journey to winning the gold medal as “nothing short of spectacular.”

“Congratulations to our Singapore Women’s Table Tennis Team for reclaiming the Table Tennis Southeast Asian Championships 2024 title after 10 years!

In a nail-biting final against defending champions and hosts Thailand, Ser Lin Qian, Zeng Jian, Loy Ming Ying, Tan Zhao Yun, and Zhang Wanling showcased resilience and determination to secure a 3-2 victory,” expressed Minister Tong.

In 2014, Singapore’s women’s team, Lin Ye, Zhou Yihan, Isabelle Li, Zhang Wanling and Lim Zoe Eunice, won the gold medal. Since then, they finished the competition with a silver medal in 2016 and 2022.

Despite their valiant efforts, the understrength men’s team faced a formidable hurdle in the semi-finals, falling short against a strong Thai side with a 3-1 loss.

Nicholas Tan lost 3-0 in the opening set against Napat Thanmathikon. However, Josh Chua rallied for Singapore, expertly dispatching Phakpoom Sanguansin 3-0 in the second set to level the match at 1-1.

Unfortunately, the host nation’s formidable duo of Sitisak Nuchchart and Thanmathikon proved too strong, as they swept Jaryl Wong and Chua, respectively, in consecutive 3-0 sets, securing their team’s spot in the final and bringing Singapore’s campaign to a close.

“Hats off to the Men’s Team as well for securing a well-deserved bronze medal.

A proud moment for all of us! Thank you for flying the Singapore flag high and inspiring us all. Let’s keep cheering for Team Singapore as they continue to shine!” added Minister Tong

The national men’s table tennis team at this year’s SEA Championships are not at full strength as they are without the services of Izaac Quek and Koen Pang, representing the nation at the World Table Tennis Finals in Fukuoka, Japan.

The team is also missing Clarence Chew, the SEA Games gold medallist, as he is sitting for his university exams.

In the previous SEA Table Tennis Championships, Chew won a gold medal in each of the men’s singles, men’s doubles, and mixed doubles.

Singapore’s remaining three bronze medals at this year’s competition came from the mixed doubles, men’s doubles and women’s doubles teams.

In the mixed doubles, Tan Zhao Yun and Nicholas lost 2-3 to Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin of Malaysia. 17-year-old Nicholas earned his third bronze medal in the men’s doubles competition, as he and his partner Yang Ze Yi were defeated 1-3 by Malaysia’s number one pair, Javen Choong and Wong Qi Shen.

Zhao Yun also added another bronze medal to her collection at the end of the competition. Teaming up with Zhang Wanling, the women’s doubles pair lost 0-3 to Karen Lyne and Tee Ai Xin of Malaysia.