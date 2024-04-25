SINGAPORE: A new survey conducted by vaccine manufacturer Moderna and survey company YouGov has uncovered a significant decline in the willingness of Singaporeans, particularly those in the older age group, to receive booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The survey, which included 1,300 Singaporeans, was conducted between March 28 and April 5, 2024, and sheds light on changing attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination in the city-state.

According to the survey findings, over 40% of Singaporeans aged 55 and above do not plan to receive a booster dose, reflecting a growing reluctance to continue with further vaccinations.

This trend emerges despite general acknowledgment among Singaporeans of the importance of maintaining long-term health through regular medical check-ups and a balanced lifestyle.

The data reveals a shift in public perception towards COVID-19 vaccination. The proportion of people who believe that booster doses are unnecessary has increased, with 51% of survey respondents expressing this sentiment.

Additionally, the number of those who do not plan to get vaccinated at all has also risen, from 35.2% in 2023 to 40.7% in 2024.

A notable finding from the survey is the age group most resistant to continued vaccination. Respondents aged between 35 and 54 showed the least interest in getting booster doses, indicating that this demographic is increasingly skeptical of the ongoing need for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Another intriguing aspect of the survey relates to changing perceptions of COVID-19’s risk level.

Compared to last year, fewer people this year view the coronavirus as a moderate-risk disease. Conversely, there is a rise in the number of individuals who consider COVID-19 to be low or very low risk.

These results suggest a gradual normalization of life in Singapore post-pandemic, but they also pose questions about the future of public health policies related to COVID-19.

Some experts, meanwhile, have expressed concern that reduced booster uptake might undermine efforts to maintain community immunity, especially in light of potential new variants.