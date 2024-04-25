SINGAPORE: A recent transaction in the Bedok HDB market has set a new record, with a four-room HDB flat changing hands for an unprecedented $888,888. This marks the highest resale price ever recorded for a four-room HDB flat in the Bedok area.

The sale took place in Block 188C, Greenville, Fengshan, with the property situated between the 16th and 18th floors.

According to real estate platform 99.co, the flat has a remaining leasehold of 94 years and 10 months, offering future residents a long-term investment in one of Singapore’s established HDB towns.

The 1,001-square-foot unit carries a price tag of $888 per square foot, which is notable for the repetition of the number “eight.” In Chinese culture, the number eight is considered highly auspicious, often symbolizing wealth, prosperity, and success. It’s a popular choice for house numbers, car plates, and even phone numbers among those who believe in its positive connotations.

The new owner is acquiring a flat in a prime location, with Bedok offering a comprehensive range of amenities, including shopping malls, schools, parks, and excellent public transport connections. The area is known for its vibrant community and convenient access to both the city center and the eastern parts of Singapore.

The record-breaking sale comes amid a broader trend of rising resale prices in Singapore’s HDB market. As demand for housing remains strong, particularly in mature estates like Bedok, such transactions are likely to continue making headlines.

This high-profile sale highlights the enduring appeal of Bedok as a desirable place to live, while the unique price of $888,888 adds a touch of cultural significance to the transaction. It will be interesting to see if this trend of auspicious numbers influencing real estate transactions continues to grow in the coming months.