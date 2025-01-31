SINGAPORE: A recent survey has highlighted growing concerns over teenage screen time, revealing that local teenagers spend an average of 8.5 hours a day on digital devices. Notably, nearly 60% of respondents admitted to using screens as a way to cope with stress.

However, experts warn that excessive screen use, particularly on social media, may contribute to increased feelings of loneliness and depression, posing a serious risk to both mental and physical health.

The study found that teenagers spend an average of three and a half hours daily on their smartphones, with some individuals using their devices for an additional one to two hours without any restrictions. While many turn to digital devices for temporary relief from stress, the short-lived pleasure of social media engagement often gives way to feelings of isolation and emotional distress.

Psychologists caution that prolonged exposure to digital content floods young minds with overwhelming amounts of information, potentially affecting cognitive development. The study reinforces previous findings linking excessive screen time to developmental and mental health challenges in teenagers.

With increasing evidence of the negative effects of prolonged screen exposure, various countries have started implementing measures to regulate children’s screen use. In response to these concerns, authorities in the country have recently introduced guidelines encouraging reduced screen time for children, aiming to safeguard their cognitive and emotional well-being.

Experts suggest that balancing screen time with offline activities, such as exercise and face-to-face interactions, is crucial in mitigating potential risks. However, controlling digital device use remains a complex issue, particularly as many teenagers feel their screen time is appropriate. According to the survey, about 60% of respondents believe their screen time is at a reasonable level, while only 28% think they spend too much time on devices.

The study also reveals a disconnect between teenagers’ perceptions and parental concerns. More than 40% of parents believe their children are addicted to digital devices, yet many find it challenging to impose strict controls. Experts stress the importance of a balanced and cautious approach, advocating for healthy digital habits rather than rigid restrictions.

As research continues to uncover the long-term effects of excessive screen time, the discussion on digital consumption among teenagers remains ongoing. While technology is an integral part of modern life, experts emphasize the need for mindful usage to protect the well-being of the younger generation.