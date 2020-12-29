Surbana Jurong Group appoints Chaly Mah as its new chairman

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Infrastructure consultancy company Surbana Jurong Group announced on Monday (Dec 28) that Mr Chaly Mah will be its new chairman from Jan 1, 2021.

Its former founding chairman, Mr Liew Mun Leong, stepped down in September this year in the wake of the overturning of a theft conviction on appeal of Ms Parti Liyani, an Indonesian domestic worker who was at one time employed by his family.

Mr Liew, 74, who also resigned from his positions at the Changi Airport Group, Temasek Foundation and Temasek International, said on Sept 10 that he did not wish his “situation to be a distraction to their respective boards, management and staff, amid their many critical priorities”.

Mr Mah, 64, said: “I would like to thank Mun Leong who, with the SJ leadership team, was the driving force behind Surbana Jurong’s growth strategy,” according to a report by channelnewsasia.com.

He also said that he is “deeply honoured and humbled” to be appointed chairman of the Surbana Jurong Group.

- Advertisement -

Mr Mah is the chairman of the Singapore Tourism Board, the Singapore Accountancy Commission and NetLink NBN, as well as a member of the board of trustees of SG Eco Fund, National University of Singapore (NUS) and chairman of the NUS Business School Accounting advisory board.

The new chairman is also on the boards of the Singapore Economic Development Board, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Flipkart and CapitaLand.

He added that he is looking forward to “working with the board and management to leverage on this strong platform to advance the group into a leading global player”.

The CEO of Surbana Jurong Group, Mr Wong Heang Fine, is quoted by CNA as saying that “Chaly’s deep experience and insights will benefit us greatly as we continue to grow our portfolio of specialty consulting skills and expand our capabilities for the built environment, anchored on sustainability and technology for the future”.

CNA also quoted Mr Tan Gee Paw, a board member of the firm, as saying that “Chaly’s leadership credentials and his desire to see Surbana Jurong continue its growth journey, delivering sustainable social and economic impact for our clients, appeal to us all”, and that his experience is “critical to continuing the journey that Surbana Jurong started under Liew Mun Leong’s leadership”.

In 2014, Mr Mah was awarded the Public Service Medal for his contributions to public service.

He is also the Singapore non-resident Ambassador to Papua New Guinea.

From 2010 to 2014, he chaired the Singapore Land Authority, and from 2015 and 2017, the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce.

He worked at Deloitte Singapore for almost four decades, retiring in 2016 as its CEO. /TISG

Read also: CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong retires early after court acquits ex-maid Parti Liyani in stealing case