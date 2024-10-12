SINGAPORE: A recent study by the International Workplace Group (IWG) shows that companies with only two to three on-site workdays are more likely to attract Gen Z talent. The study revealed that over six in 10 Singapore Gen Z workers see this hybrid setup as the ideal balance for productivity.

According to Singapore Business Review, the study showed that if employers require staff to be in the office more often, around 69% of Gen Z workers would consider leaving their jobs.

Most Gen Z workers, about 78%, prefer to work in locations other than their homes when they are not in the office. Meanwhile, around 40% would choose a professional workspace close to home.

One of the top three reasons behind this preference for hybrid work is the hassle of commuting. The study found that 28% of Gen Z workers have left previous jobs due to long, crowded commutes. Many Gen Z workers also view commuting as time-consuming (37%) and costly (38%).

Besides commuting, work-life balance is crucial for Gen Z workers (39%). Meanwhile, others worry about mental (34%) and physical well-being (32%).

Gen Z also avoids jobs that are too rigid about working hours (68%) and location (61%).

According to IWG, Gen Z sees hybrid working as not just a trend but a pathway to improved work-life integration and overall career fulfilment./TISG

