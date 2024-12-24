CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

Stray Kids’ Felix joins UNICEF Team effort to help underprivileged kids

December 24, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, Stray Kids’ Felix joins UNICEF Korea’s ‘UNICEF Team’ campaign.

On Dec 23, the Korean Committee for UNICEF announced that Stray Kids member Felix would be a participant in its ‘UNICEF Team’ campaign.

Established in 2018, this initiative brings people together to support children worldwide who face hardships such as war, disasters, and poverty.

Photo: Instagram/Felix

Inspire support and engagement

As a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF Korea, Felix will collaborate with notable figures, including UNICEF International Goodwill Ambassador Kim Yuna, Korean Committee Goodwill Ambassador Kim Hye Soo, and ‘Unicaster’ Faker, who uses digital content to raise awareness for UNICEF.

Through this campaign, Felix aims to inspire support and engagement for children in need, using his platform to amplify the cause.

Felix has consistently demonstrated his dedication to UNICEF’s mission. He gave 100 million KRW (about 70,000 USD) in January to help Laotian children suffering from malnutrition and lacking access to clean water.

This contribution made him the youngest member of UNICEF’s ‘Honors Club,’ which recognizes donors contributing over 100 million KRW.

Felix travelled to Laos in February to support UNICEF projects that addressed water sanitation and child nutrition. Furthermore, he gave UNICEF an additional 50 million KRW on Sept 15, his birthday.

Improving children’s lives

Recognizing his commitment to improving children’s lives, Felix was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF Korea in September.

His ongoing actions embody the values of compassion and giving, underscoring his genuine dedication to the well-being and development of children worldwide. Through his involvement in the ‘UNICEF Team’ campaign, Felix continues to advocate for a brighter future for vulnerable children.

Felix is a rapper and singer from Stray Kids, a popular South Korean boy group. Born and raised in Australia, he relocated to South Korea to follow his aspirations of becoming an idol. He’s known for his deep voice, impressive rapping skills, and charming personality.

Felix is also a talented dancer and has a black belt in Taekwondo. He’s a beloved member of Stray Kids and is known for his close friendships with the other members, especially his “Chanlix” bond with leader Bang Chan.

ByLydia Koh

