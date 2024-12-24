CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

Kim Ha Neul celebrates Christmas with kids at Seoul orphanage

ByLydia Koh

December 24, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, actress Kim Ha Neul brings Christmas joy to Seoul orphanage.

On Dec 24th, the non-profit organization Manna announced that actress Kim Ha Neul visited an orphanage in Seoul’s Gangdong-gu to celebrate Christmas with children.

Despite her busy year-end schedule, Kim personally initiated the visit to create cherished holiday memories for the children.

During her time at the orphanage, Kim engaged in various activities with the children, such as building blocks, decorating Christmas balloons, and crafting bracelets.

She also prepared thoughtful gifts, including gloves, earmuffs, and snacks, ensuring the children could enjoy a cosy and festive winter.

Photo: Instagram/Kim Ha Neul

Inspiring many

Kim Ha Neul’s heartfelt gesture has garnered widespread admiration on social media, inspiring many with her kindness and generosity.

This isn’t the first time Kim has devoted herself to charitable causes for children. In July, she organized a pizza party for orphanage children, creating joyful moments as she shared meals with them, wiped their mouths, and interacted warmly.

Role model

Beyond these events, Kim has consistently shown her dedication to giving back. She regularly volunteers at the Holy Family Adoption Center, contributes to charity bazaars supporting children with rare diseases, and aids underprivileged communities.

Her quiet yet impactful acts of compassion have made her a role model for many.

Currently, Kim Ha Neul is featured as a judge and mentor on KBS2’s reality show The Ddan Ddara, where she provides heartfelt guidance and encouragement to contestants every Sunday evening.

Her charitable actions and on-screen presence reflect her unwavering commitment to spreading hope and positivity.

Kim Ha Neul is a renowned South Korean actress who has captivated audiences with her versatile performances and captivating presence. Born on Feb 21, 1978, in Seoul, South Korea, her name “Ha-neul” beautifully translates to “sky” in Korean, mirroring her ethereal and celestial on-screen persona.

