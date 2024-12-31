KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, Collapse is an upcoming South Korean film that has gained significant attention as the final project of the late actor Song Jae Rim, who passed away earlier in 2024 at 39.

Following his untimely death, the entertainment industry mourned his loss, and many fans eagerly anticipated the film as a tribute to the beloved artist.

On Dec 30, 2024, a character poster featuring Song Jae Rim was unveiled, showcasing him in a black turtleneck and glasses, gazing into the distance with a piercing and focused expression.

This poignant image has resonated deeply with fans and further heightened anticipation for the film.

Based on real-life

The crime drama Collapse delves into the real-life events surrounding the catastrophic crash of a cryptocurrency that wiped out 50 trillion KRW globally.

Inspired by the infamous Luna Coin scandal—once among the top five cryptocurrencies—the film explores the devastating fallout of its collapse.

In 2022, Luna’s value plummeted to under 1 KRW per coin, leaving approximately 280,000 victims in South Korea.

To ensure authenticity, the production team conducted extensive research, consulting legal experts and real-world cases, and received support from the Korea Creative Content Agency.

Song Jae Rim’s death was confirmed on Nov 12, 2024. He was found in his apartment alongside a two-page letter, believed to be a suicide note.

Final testament to talent and legacy

The actor began his career as a runway model, working with luxury brands before transitioning to acting in 2009 with the film Actresses.

He rose to fame through the drama Moon Embracing the Sun and starred in notable series like Unkind Women, Clean with Passion for Now, and Queen Woo.

His memorable stint on We Got Married in 2014 made him a household name. Collapse now stands as a final testament to his talent and legacy.