Stories you might’ve missed, Oct 28

Maid takes employer’s clothes without permission, and posts photos of herself wearing them online

There is no excuse for taking advantage of anyone, and doing so can get someone into serious trouble, especially when it’s their own boss they’re messing around with. Unfortunately, this may be the case with one domestic helper, who is said to take her employer’s clothes, proceeds to wear them, take photos and then post them online. Read more here…

ICA officer raises awareness on scams, but netizens focus on his $8K watch: ‘Are civil servants too free & overpaid?’

A video of an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer entertaining a scam call to raise public awareness struck a different cord on netizens, who wondered if civil servants were too free and overpaid to afford expensive watches. “The day has come,” wrote ICA in a post on Oct 25, featuring ASP Kelvin responding to a scam call from a scammer claiming to be from ICA. ASP Kelvin entertained the scammer’s modus operandi for nearly a minute before asking if he could meet the person behind the line. Read more here…

Jamus Lim: Some drivers of rising medical costs have little to do with greedy doctors, patients, hospitals, or insurers

Greed can have little to do with rising healthcare costs, explained Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim in a Thursday morning (Oct 27) Facebook post.

The Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament praised the country’s healthcare system, he noted that medical costs have risen faster than overall inflation recently, and listed some of the suggestions he brought up in Parliament on how spiralling costs can be controlled.

Read more here…

Yeoh Lam Keong: Working poor desperately need another $500-600 in cash from Workfare Income Supplement scheme

While former GIC chief economist Yeoh Lam Keong agrees in principle with Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on the need for more active social worker support for poor families, he feels that more financial support is needed to ensure that they are able to cope with the rising cost of living in Singapore.

Penning his thoughts on Facebook, Yeoh said that while it may seem reasonable for the minister to say that ‘just handing out cash to low income households may be counterproductive’, there are other key points that need to be addressed.

Read more here…

Netizen: ‘Will Sunak’s rise in UK (as 1st Indian PM) prompt soul-searching in Chinese-majority Singapore?’

The United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, is the first person of Indian descent to rise to the position, as many articles have pointed out since the news was announced on Tuesday (Oct 25).

This has led to some speculation as to when Singapore would follow suit in having a leader of Indian descent.

Read more here…

