Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 10

- Advertisement -

Maid says that after being in Singapore for 4 months, she wants to break her contract and go home

After being in Singapore for the first time, a foreign domestic worker decided that this was not life for her and wanted to break her contract and go back home. In an anonymous post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that she had been in Singapore for almost four months. While she did not specify a reason for wanting to break her contract and return to the Philippines, she asked what she should do. Read more here…

Maid cooks the same food every day of the week for her employer, adds her own snacks to employer’s family groceries

A foreign domestic helper who was recently hired seemed to do more of what she wanted as opposed to what her employers needed her to do.

In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), an employer who recently got retrenched and had to stay home with her helper and toddler had some questions about handling the helper.

Read more here…

Taxi driver gets stern warning from LTA for not checking vehicle after passenger leaves wallet and reports incident

Taxi drivers in Singapore are urged to check their vehicles in case a passenger leaves something behind. This is to prevent receiving a warning notice from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in the event a passenger reports an incident. A cabbie shared a warning letter from LTA to Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road, to show he had failed to search the vehicle for any property left by a passenger at the end of the trip on July 9, 2022. Read more here…

Couple struggles to pay S$12K loan after lavish wedding forced by parents

Following pressure from their parents to throw a lavish wedding, a couple is now left with a hefty loan to repay. The bride confessed more details online, which was later shared on the Emosi Twitter page on Nov 8.

She said she’s been crying for the past six months instead of experiencing happiness after the wedding. The woman said she and her husband work regular jobs; she is a government contract worker, and her husband is a clerk.

Read more here…

Netizen complains after Grab delivery rider hangs food order on neighbour’s gate, and then ‘disappears so fast’

A netizen and their neighbour tried to correct an error made by a Grabfood delivery rider, who had hung an order at the wrong gate. And in spite of the neighbour shouting to get the rider’s attention, he went away immediately.

They even tried calling Grab’s helpline, which was not easy, a netizen who goes by July Lai wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (Nov 7).

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg