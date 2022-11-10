Home News Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 10

Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 10

Photo: Pexels/Thirdman (for illustration purposes only)

Here are the top stories published today...

By Nick Karean
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Maid says that after being in Singapore for 4 months, she wants to break her contract and go home

 

You Tube screen grab from the Singapore International Student Film Festival

After being in Singapore for the first time, a foreign domestic worker decided that this was not life for her and wanted to break her contract and go back home.

In an anonymous post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that she had been in Singapore for almost four months. While she did not specify a reason for wanting to break her contract and return to the Philippines, she asked what she should do.

Read more here…

 

Maid cooks the same food every day of the week for her employer, adds her own snacks to employer’s family groceries

 

Photo: Freepik/jcomp (for illustration purposes only)

A foreign domestic helper who was recently hired seemed to do more of what she wanted as opposed to what her employers needed her to do.

In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), an employer who recently got retrenched and had to stay home with her helper and toddler had some questions about handling the helper.

Read more here…

 

Taxi driver gets stern warning from LTA for not checking vehicle after passenger leaves wallet and reports incident

 

Photo: FB screengrab/Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road

Taxi drivers in Singapore are urged to check their vehicles in case a passenger leaves something behind. This is to prevent receiving a warning notice from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in the event a passenger reports an incident.

A cabbie shared a warning letter from LTA to Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road, to show he had failed to search the vehicle for any property left by a passenger at the end of the trip on July 9, 2022.

Read more here…

Couple struggles to pay S$12K loan after lavish wedding forced by parents

 

Photo: Taken from Canva.com/used for illustration purposes only

Following pressure from their parents to throw a lavish wedding, a couple is now left with a hefty loan to repay. The bride confessed more details online, which was later shared on the Emosi Twitter page on Nov 8.

She said she’s been crying for the past six months instead of experiencing happiness after the wedding. The woman said she and her husband work regular jobs; she is a government contract worker, and her husband is a clerk.

Read more here…

 

Netizen complains after Grab delivery rider hangs food order on neighbour’s gate, and then ‘disappears so fast’

 

Photo: GrabFood FB / For illustrative purposes only

A netizen and their neighbour tried to correct an error made by a Grabfood delivery rider, who had hung an order at the wrong gate. And in spite of the neighbour shouting to get the rider’s attention, he went away immediately.

They even tried calling Grab’s helpline, which was not easy, a netizen who goes by July Lai wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (Nov 7).

Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
Home News

‘This shows the Courts are fair & just’ — Netizens react to Court of Appeal verdict on AHTC case; WP leaders acted in good...

On Wednesday (Nov 9) the Court of Appeal said that the leaders of the Workers’ Party who had run...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 10

Maid says that after being in Singapore for 4 months, she wants to break her contract and go home   After...
Read more
Sportsry

How much will it cost you to watch World Cup 2022 match in Qatar

Most football fans will not be able to make it to Qatar to watch a match in a lavish...
Read more

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore