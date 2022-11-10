Netizen complains after Grab delivery rider hangs food order on neighbour’s gate, and then ‘disappears so fast’

- Advertisement -

A netizen and their neighbour tried to correct an error made by a Grabfood delivery rider, who had hung an order at the wrong gate. And in spite of the neighbour shouting to get the rider’s attention, he went away immediately.

They even tried calling Grab’s helpline, which was not easy, a netizen who goes by July Lai wrote on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Monday (Nov 7).

“Is there any wonder why sometimes in the news we read of customers not receiving their food? Can these delivery agents make feedback more user friendly?”

As the netizen wrote, there have been incidents of individuals who have ordered food deliveries via Grab who have failed to receive them, including one understandably irate man who said that his Shake Shack order worth over $500 was disposed of by the delivery rider.

One netizen commenting on the post said the “rider should be penalised” because he had messed up the delivery.

Another suggested that those who order food should do so on a cash-on-delivery basis.

“Use cash payment always. These problems will not happen,” they wrote.

However, this can be somewhat problematic for customers, based on other netizens’ experiences.

In another comment, the netizen said that it was also the hassle of calling Grab that was bothersome.

“But my issue is, even to get to grab helpline is like merry go round. What a labyrinth.”

Another commenter wrote that when a similar incident occurred, they went out of their way to call the restaurant where the food had been ordered, which was able to correct the error.

The netizen, however, answered back by saying “not much info on the receipt, not even the restaurant name.”

