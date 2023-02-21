S’poreans weigh in on ‘backside touch’ complaint: ‘Elderly woman touch you? Maybe she need your help? Hopefully, the helper never abuse her’

SINGAPORE: After an online user complained of a hand being swept across her backside by either an elderly woman or her caregiver, as well as the allegedly rough actions of the caregiver towards the elderly woman, other netizens have weighed in on the matter.

“This helper pushing an elderly,” the post read. “The elderly (swept) the hand on my backside. While I was at the ATM machine. I shouted at them as I (didn’t) know if that was a man or woman who touched me. The helper was very rude and shouted back (at) me to call the police.”

A netizen took to an online group to share an incident that allegedly occurred in Peninsula Plaza on Saturday (Feb 18) afternoon. The netizen attached two videos of an elderly person and another individual who appeared to be the elderly’s caregiver.

“(The) helper (swung) the elderly in the wheelchair very rough(ly) and hit the elderly woman’s hand, the netizen wrote. “I am very concern(ed for) the elderly woman and followed them around and ask(ed) the elderly if the helper abuses her. But she was not able to verbalise.” The netizen then urged anyone who may know either of the individuals, “Do inform the family that the helper is rude and rough towards their mother.”

In responding to the post, some netizens suggested that the elderly woman was reaching out for help. “Poor old elderly woman,” wrote one. “She is so soft (weak) and small. Why (did) her children hire such a helper? My heart is painful.”

Another wrote, “The elderly woman touch(ed) you? Maybe she need(ed) your help? Hopefully, the helper never abuses her. Pity the elderly woman.”

The netizen who published the post has since turned off comments on the post.

