Rat gets electrocuted and killed at Telok Blangah Crescent food stall

SINGAPORE: Patrons of a food centre at Telok Blangah Crescent were left alarmed after thick smoke, and a pungent burning smell arose when a rat was electrocuted and killed above a food stall.

The incident took place around 10.25 am on Sunday (19 Feb). A rat climbed onto a beam above a food stall, close to the wires, and was electrocuted. The incident caused a strong smell and white smoke to billow from the stall.

One stallholder told the Chinese daily that the incident occurred during peak hours, and there was a constant stream of customers queuing for breakfast. Alarmed patrons reported the strange smell and smoke to the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for safety.

An elderly patron told the publication that several police officers and firefighters were at the food centre. She said, “I was sitting at the next table to eat and was asked to leave the scene temporarily. The rat was on the beam, believed to be close to the wires. At that time, the smell of burnt wires was very strong. After the female vendor quickly closed the stall, her son told the firefighters what happened.”

The SCDF has since revealed that its assistance was not required during the incident. The authorities waited until after 1 pm to cut off the electricity so the stall staff could clear the dead rat safely, out of concern for other stalls that depend on electricity supply to run their business during lunch hours.

