‘This vehicle park at this parking lot, wheelchair cannot pass through… selfish driver’ — Netizen

SINGAPORE: An online user has called out a driver for allegedly blocking the path of people in wheelchairs. Other netizens who saw the post called out the driver’s “selfish” actions.

The netizen on Sunday (Feb 19) took to an online group for complaints around Singapore to share a photo of a vehicle allegedly parked in a manner that blocked the path of people in wheelchairs. “This vehicle park(ed) at this parking lot…wheelchair cannot pass through,” the post read. “Selfish driver.”

Many Singaporeans took to the post’s comments section, calling out the driver, saying that his or her actions showed a lack of common sense. Many also called for the person who posted the photo to report the vehicle to the traffic police. “Traffic police should have a telephone number for WhatsApp for (the) public to complain about illegal parking,” said one.

Some called for the vehicle to be towed away. “LTA should tow away this vehicle and slap with a high compound fine to teach this driver a good lesson,” said another. Still, others encouraged the netizen to report the incident to authorities via the One Service App.

Other commenters called the driver’s actions selfish, with one writing, “This kind of selfish driver should retake all his theory and practical all over again.”

Another pointed out a detail in the photo, saying, “Correction, this is not a parking lot.”

One even called on the Town Council to take action, urging, “Town Council, please take action immediately and heavy fines.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg