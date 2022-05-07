Stories you might’ve missed, May 7

- Advertisement -

Netizen: ‘Return tray also no use, whole food court only have one cleaner’

A possible bottleneck to the tray return system was highlighted on social media after a customer noted that only one cleaner was tasked to clear out the return section.

“Return tray also no use. Whole food court only has one cleaner,” wrote Facebook page Complaint Singapore member Danny Tan.

S’porean actress Kimberly Chia gives birth to baby boy

Kimberly Chia announced in an Instagram post on May 4 that she has just had a baby boy.

Married to a businessman husband, the actress also revealed the baby’s unique name, Kyzen. Posting a photo of herself holding her son, Chia, 26 wrote; “So… the last few days was wild. Welcome to our world, Kyzen. She also promised followers more posts about her pregnancy journey and confinement period. Read more here.

Woman devastated after guy she was dating for 2 weeks also met her friend via dating app & asked her out too

A woman who thought she met a possible boyfriend on a dating app was devastated after she found out he had asked her friend out too.

She wrote that she had been dating him for two weeks and was waiting for him to ask her out on a date. After sharing his photos with her best friend, the two women found that both of them had matched with the same guy. “That meant that he was still using cmb (dating app) after he knew me”, the woman wrote.

S’pore Army & Police STAR WARS day posts draw ridicule & criticisms

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) tried to ride on Star Wars day, fun and action. But their social media posts drew ridicule from some quarters.

Responding to the Singapore Army’s post, several Facebook users asked if the social media content creators knew that Stormtroopers are the bad guys, serve an evil lord and are very bad shooters.

S’pore Catholic Church prominent figure committed unlawful sexual acts with 2 teenage boys

A man who was part of a religious order of the Catholic faith committed unlawful sexual acts with two teenage boys, sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday (May 5). The Singaporean is 60 years of age and is not a priest. The offender, however, had taken a vow of celibacy and was never married.

Deputy Public Prosecutors (DPP) who argued the case said that the man had sexually groomed the boys. Although he had committed the sex acts on the boys without the use of threats, force or coercion, he had been in “a position of significant influence and authority” at the time of his offences, said the DPP.

