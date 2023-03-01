Stories you might’ve missed, March 1

Maid forced to clean 3-storey landed house with 7 rooms and 3 bathrooms, with only 3 hours of sleep

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching joins “Naatu Naatu” frenzy

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching is the latest to give in to the worldwide obsession with the Indian song “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu blockbuster film ‘RRR’.

“Naatu Naatu” has become a veritable phenomenon across the globe thanks to the song’s fast pace, unique composition and unusual choreography. Aside from winning the hearts of billions, it has spawned dance cover after dance cover – one even by the Ambassador of South Korea – and became the first Indian song to be dissected at length by The New York Times.

Fight between youths leaves one lying flat on Cuscaden Road, but another comes back to kick him in the head

WP’s Louis Chua: Soon we’ll be having more than 1 coffeeshop and 1 convenience store in Rivervale

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 28) that the BTO project Rivervale Shores will soon be handed over to residents, albeit progressively, from the next few months till the third quarter of this year.

“Existing residents will have something to look forward to as well! Soon we will be having more than one coffeeshop, and one convenience store in #Rivervale…but there’ll be eating houses, restaurants, a supermarket, and some retail shops at Rivervale Shores too. These will be tendered and fully operational hopefully by the middle of 2024,” he added.

Property agent tries her best to sell ‘cheapest private residential land’ in SG—but there’s a catch

