Fight between youths leaves one lying flat on Cuscaden Road, but another comes back to kick him in the head

SINGAPORE: A video of a fight between several young people was posted on social media over the weekend, showing at least seven young men slugging it out with some pounding on one particular youth in black, who ended up lying motionless on his back on Cuscaden Road (between Orchard Road and Grange Road). Several young women were also present at that time, with one falling and wailing towards the beginning of the clip.

The words “Hope he’s not dead,” are written across the bottom of the 54-second video, posted on the Singapore Happenings Reddit thread on Sunday (Feb 26) by u/Curiousch*b*i.

Even after the young man lay on the ground, the fight did not end, as the other young men could still be heard shouting at the screaming young women.

And one youth in black even came back to stomp on the head of the young man lying on the ground, who appeared to already be unconscious at that point, though others tried to stop him.

The video is captioned, “these yp dogs have started their thingy again.”

YP means “young punk.”

The police were alerted to the brawl at 2:50 am on Feb 25 (Saturday).

“A 20-year-old man is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing,” the SPF is quoted in TODAY Online as saying.

The reason for the fight and the condition of the young man who had been knocked down is unknown as of now.

Other Reddit users had a lot to say about the youths’ behaviour.

“Very gangster at night… ow after video is released, now one by one hiding like a mouse at home hoping no one come knocking on door,” wrote one.

Another chimed, “Well good that the Police have this video and can easily identify all of them.”

Others were shocked at the kick to the head the young man already lying on the ground received.

“wah, already out cold n the guy still run back to kick his head. siau,” commented another.

There may be serious trouble for those involved in public fighting in Singapore.

“An offence of affray is committed where two or more persons disturb the public peace by fighting in a public place. This offence is defined under section 267A of the Penal Code and is punishable with a maximum sentence of one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000, or both,” one law website says. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg