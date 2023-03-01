Not all heroes wear capes: Foreign worker helps older woman cross the street in the rain

SINGAPORE: As proof that everyday, ordinary acts of kindness do not go unnoticed, a netizen praised one of Singapore’s foreign workers for a good deed he carried out on behalf of an older woman walking with a cane.

“I was waiting for my ride at the void deck when I saw this scene. A foreign worker who assisted an elderly lady to cross from one block to another during a heavy downpour,’ wrote Facebook user KJ Kyle on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page, although he was first uncertain if it would be approved because the nature of his post is the opposite of a complaint.

But Singaporeans recognize goodness when they see it, and the post has received a lot of likes and hearts from netizens.

On the day that Mr Kyle took the photos, it had been raining throughout the day, he wrote.

“The worker in the picture was having his lunch break at the void deck when he saw the elderly lady standing at the edge of the void deck.

He then asked the elderly lady if she wanted to get to the other block before taking his umbrella and walking the elderly lady over to the next block.

I think it is very courteous and thoughtful of the worker to offer his help to the elderly lady.”

He ended the post by writing that the photos accompanying his post should speak for themselves.

They show a worker holding an umbrella over the head of a woman as she walked across the street using a cane.

People commenting on the post were as appreciative of the act of kindness as Mr Kyle had been.

“God bless him as well as you bro for sharing a good side of ppl who need to be appreciated,” wrote one.

Another chimed in, “Thank you sir for the kindness, contribute a simple thoughts do make a lot of different, to the lady who appears to be having some difficulty despite having to wait to get home sooner’. I wished you well and you really make our day!”





