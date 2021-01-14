Home News Elderly man straddles 10th floor window to dry clothes, claiming that it's...

Elderly man straddles 10th floor window to dry clothes, claiming that it’s not dangerous

YouTube screengrab

Anna Maria Romero

Singapore—An elderly man was seen on the window ledge of his tenth-floor Bedok Reservoir flat, much to the alarm of his neighbours.

However, when asked about the situation, he simply said, “It’s okay, it’s not dangerous.”

The retiree even smiled when he said it, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

The Chinese daily said the man made his precarious climb on Tuesday (Jan 12). A brief video was made by one of his neighbours and sent to Lianhe Wanbao, who then sent a reporter to interview him.

The video shows the shirtless man straddling his bedroom windowsill, and then leaning down to below waist level to reach the clothes on the empty rack of the compressor for air-conditioning units.

It definitely looks unsafe, considering the height from which he could fall.

The reason why the senior citizen went to such lengths to dry his clothes is because the unusually heavy rainfall this month has left many people’s laundry rather damp.

But one family member seemed to disagree with the elderly man’s assessment of the danger of his actions.

His younger sister, age 66, got wind of her brother’s unusual way of hanging clothes to dry, and reprimanded him.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the man “walked back to his room displeased expression and refused to say any more.”

Indeed, perhaps the senior citizen is not the only one having problems with drying his laundry, as Singapore is experiencing the wettest January the country has seen in a few decades.

The consistent heavy rains have caused mudslides at Tampines Expressway more than once, and shortly after 2021 rang in, a landslide was reported on a slope linking Outram Secondary School to the Furama Riverfront Hotel near Jalan Minyak and York Hill, as well as on  Kusu Island, Lazarus Island and St John’s Island.

Singapore has so far seen a record 632.8 millimetres of rainfall since the beginning of the year, the highest in decades.

More rain is expected and the country will continue to enjoy cool weather of as low as 22℃. /TISG

