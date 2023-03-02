Morning Digest, March 2

M’sian man thankful for getting S’pore citizenship, says he was robbed 3 times where he grew up and had to work 3 jobs to cover expenses

Woman suffers $16K worth of damage to her belongings due to water leakage at storage unit

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to complain of a “terrible ordeal” when $16,000 worth of personal items she stored at Lock + Store Ang Mo Kio, including luxury items and clothes, were badly damaged after a year in storage.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Tuesday (Feb 28), Ms YT Ong wrote that after she had sold her flat and was looking for a new home, she stored her belongings at Lock + Store Ang Mo Kio from January 2022 to December 2022, which cost her $4075.82.

Leon Perera: We should not feel good about government ‘feel good’ advertising

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching joins “Naatu Naatu” frenzy

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife Ho Ching is the latest to give in to the worldwide obsession with the Indian song “Naatu Naatu” from the Telugu blockbuster film ‘RRR’.

“Naatu Naatu” has become a veritable phenomenon across the globe thanks to the song’s fast pace, unique composition and unusual choreography. Aside from winning the hearts of billions, it has spawned dance cover after dance cover – one even by the Ambassador of South Korea – and became the first Indian song to be dissected at length by The New York Times.

Maid forced to clean 3-storey landed house with 7 rooms and 3 bathrooms, with only 3 hours of sleep

