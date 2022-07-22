Stories you might’ve missed, July 22

- Advertisement -

4Fingers job ad: Same company but salary 4-5 times more in Singapore than Malaysia, FB Group asks ‘why?’

4Fingers Crispy Chicken is hiring across multiple positions for its eatery in Singapore and Malaysia. However, the job vacancy notices posted by the Singapore company have sparked an online debate. A photo comparison of the job advertisements for similar positions but based in different locations were posted on the Job Malaysia Facebook page, garnering over 380 comments from the online community.

Singapore woman gets cut by glass shard after biting into Dunkin’ Donuts choco doughnut

A woman who took a bite out of her Double Choc Cake from Dunkin' Donuts was surprised to see a shard of glass which sliced her mouth. She expressed concern that her daughter would be buying the doughnuts after school with the possible risk of getting injured.

M Ravi requests for stay order on execution of death row inmate, says latter’s testimony crucial in his own investigation

International Human Rights Lawyer M Ravi wrote to the Court of Appeal on Wednesday (Jul 20), naming death row inmate Nazeri as a witness whose testimony was crucial in the investigation against himself.

In sending an email to the Court of Appeal just two days before Nazeri Lajim’s execution scheduled for this Friday, Mr Ravi has prompted a response from the courts by 10 am on Thursday (Jul 21).

Read more here…

Pregnant drug abuser climbs out window to evade CNB officers, young son left in bedroom with drug paraphernalia

A 7-month pregnant woman suspected to be a drug abuser tried evading Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers by climbing out the window of an 11th-floor unit and descending to the aircon ledge a few storeys below.

CNB said in a Facebook post on July 20 that officers knocked at the woman’s unit and identified themselves. A female occupant was then seen climbing out the unit’s window and scaling down to the 8th storey, near the aircon ledge.

Read more here…

Cockroach crawls into Singapore woman’s ear, couldn’t remove it with fingers, pours Listerine into ears to kill it, ends up in A&E

Insects crawling in people’s ears is the fear that many hope to never experience, which is why dousing her ear with mouthwash in hopes of killing a cockroach that crawled into it was only logical for a Singaporean woman.

“Honestly, right? I’m just f**king unlucky because how does this happen to someone?!” said the TikTok user who uploaded her experience on the short-video platform.

Read more here…

