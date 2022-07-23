Morning Digest, July 23

- Advertisement -

Woman appeals to ‘young & healthy people’ to ‘stop hogging lifts!’ cos she can’t get in with her baby stroller

A woman recently took to the anonymous SG Whispers Facebook page to “share how inconsiderate people are.”

She wrote of her experience waiting nearly half an hour for a lift in Causeway Point with her husband and their one-year-old, who was in a stroller.



KF Seetoh: Heartening for hawkers & Makansutra that gahmen agencies got our backs in NYC

Food guru KF Seetoh praised various agencies for the support extended to the hawkers currently in New York City prior to the opening of the new Urban Hawker food market, located at 135 West 50th Street near the iconic Times Square in Manhattan. “It’s just heartening for the hawkers and us at Makansutra knowing the gahmen agencies got our backs in NYC and eager to jump in to help however whenever,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Friday (Jul 22). Read more here…

Pritam Singh on friendship between SG woman & Filipino neighbours: ‘Open-hearted attitude’ is the ‘X-factor that builds strong community spirit in Eunos’

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) was all praises for the residents after a recent house visit, noting how the residents help one another.

“The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council’s residents magazine is called ‘Good Neighbours’. After last night, I am wondering whether we should rename it ‘Great Neighbours’!” wrote Mr Singh.



OPINION | Why Can’t We Benchmark Today’s Civil Service with Yesterday’s Standards?

by Sean Lim

Much has been said about the accomplishments of pioneer civil servants featured in The Last Fools: The Eight Immortals Of Lee Kuan Yew, a book written by Peh Shing Huei and seven other journalists from content agency The Nutgraf.

There was Andrew Chew, who helped to map out Singapore’s ambulance service. George Bogaars, for example, was instrumental in setting up the Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute.



4Fingers job ad: Same company but salary 4-5 times more in Singapore than Malaysia, FB Group asks ‘why?’

4Fingers Crispy Chicken is hiring across multiple positions for its eatery in Singapore and Malaysia. However, the job vacancy notices posted by the Singapore company have sparked an online debate. A photo comparison of the job advertisements for similar positions but based in different locations were posted on the Job Malaysia Facebook page, garnering over 380 comments from the online community. Read more here…

