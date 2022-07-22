Home News Woman appeals to ‘young & healthy people’ to ‘stop hogging lifts!’ cos...

Woman appeals to ‘young & healthy people’ to ‘stop hogging lifts!’ cos she can’t get in with her baby stroller

Photo: Unsplash/Derrick Treadwell (for illustration purposes only).

Netizens called her out for being entitled: "The world doesn't revolve around you sweet heart... they didn't ask you to have kids or be pregnant. It was your choice to go out with your kid, then you'd have to deal with whatever situation presented to you." — Netizen

By Anna Maria Romero
A woman recently took to the anonymous SG Whispers Facebook page to “share how inconsiderate people are.”

She wrote of her experience waiting nearly half an hour for a lift in Causeway Point with her husband and their one-year-old, who was in a stroller. 

“Every lift that stopped at the lobby was full of healthy young ppl with no strollers or trolley. Even the lobby itself was CROWDED with ppl who are not wheelchair bound, having strolley or trolley.”

To add insult to injury, just when they thought they could finally take the elevator, “a mother with primary sch children, rushed past us and went in the lift, leaving us gobsmacked.”

The woman and her husband “ended up taking the almost empty escalator. We had to fold and carry the heavy stroller and carry our sleeping child.”

She added, “I don’t get what is so difficult or inconvenient about taking the escalator if you are healthy and not pushing any trolley or stroller. It’s not like you have to climb the stairs. Please lah people, be more considerate.”

Many netizens seemed to find the woman to be unnecessarily judgmental and pointed out that not every condition that may require someone to take a lift is visible.

“Having a child and pushing a pram around doesn’t give you a b***h pass,” commented one netizen.

Others called her out for being entitled. 

Normally people don’t use lifts in shopping malls unless they need to,” pointed out another commenter. 

Others, however, were more empathetic toward the woman, with some suggesting she and her husband should take the lift designated for goods.

/TISG

Why so inconsiderate? Escalator only 2 mins away yet group hogs the lift to MRT

