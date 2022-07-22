Pritam Singh on friendship between SG woman & Filipino neighbours: ‘Open-hearted attitude’ is the ‘X-factor that builds strong community spirit in Eunos’

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) was all praises for the residents after a recent house visit, noting how the residents help one another.

“The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council’s residents magazine is called ‘Good Neighbours’. After last night, I am wondering whether we should rename it ‘Great Neighbours’!” wrote Mr Singh.

The Leader of the Opposition, who represents Eunos ward, wrote in a Facebook post about a recent house visit at Block 133.

“As Mdm Kang chatted in Mandarin with my colleagues and me during house visits last night, her face lit up when her Filipino neighbour Jeff walked over from next door to say hi.

Jeff has been renting an apartment with his 5 Filipino housemates for some time now.

Mdm Kang, a senior, spoke highly of Jeff and his friends and spoke gratefully of having neighbours who look out for each other. It was heart-warming listening to her.”

He also noted that “Many things however we left unspoken.”

Mr Singh added that he’s certain “Mdm Kang and Jeff, in their own ways, opened doors to a friendship- perhaps it was just providing a helping hand, or sweeping up the common corridor outside each others homes, or helping the other run an errand.”

He then attributed the mutual goodwill between the neighbours to “an open-hearted attitude from both parties,” calling it “the X-factor that builds a strong community spirit in Eunos.”

Many netizens appeared to agree with the WP chief.

The Leader of the Opposition is not the only WP MP to have a recent heartwarming house visit.

Earlier this month, party chair Sylvia Lim posted a photo on her Instagram account of a man wearing a dark blue mask with the WP logo, a gold hammer in a red circle background, also outlined in gold.

“Heartwarming, but that’s unofficial merchandise!” wrote Ms Lim.

She also took the opportunity to add that the party does make available official items for those who want to carry the WP colour and symbols. The link the MP provided shows that supporters may buy a bag, a flag, two types of umbrellas, a cap, and the WP60 book, “Walking with Singapore.” /TISG

