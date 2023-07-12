Stories you might’ve missed, July 12

PM Lee tells Transport Minister S Iswaran to take a leave of absence while CPIB probe is ongoing

Singapore jobseekers are still looking to work from home, but employers may be feeling otherwise

SINGAPORE: Jobseekers in Singapore are still interested in working from home. Employers, however, are offering fewer positions that involve remote work.

Data from Indeed, a US-based global employment website for job listings, shows that 6.6 per cent of employment postings contain “work from home” or “remote work” in their descriptions in May of this year, a figure far lower than in late 2021.

HDB flat neighbours treat common corridor as storage area, resident seeks advice, netizen tells him to ‘be a Karen’

Jamus Lim accepts Tan Chuan-Jin’s apology, but netizens call on Speaker to step down

SINGAPORE: Although Workers’ Party (WP) MP Jamus Lim has accepted Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s apology for using vulgar language to refer to him in Parliament, Singaporeans online continue to be outraged and are calling on the ruling party politician to step down as Speaker.

The Speaker uttered the expletive after Assoc Prof Lim delivered a speech on 17 April addressing poverty in Singapore and called on the Government to do more to help the poor. As the Sengkang GRC MP took his seat, Mr Tan could be heard muttering “f**king populist” under his breath.

“Maybe Sun Xueling could coach Tan Chuan-Jin on appropriate language use” — Netizens draw parallel between vulgar email from resident and F-word in parliament

SINGAPORE: Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s use of an expletive to refer to opposition MP Jamus Lim has led some to ask, tongue-in-cheek, whether he should be coached by fellow ruling party MP Sun Xueling who had complained about a resident’s rude email, just last month.

On 3 June, Ms Sun made a resident’s feedback letter public and publicly expressed disapproval of the resident’s tone and language. The resident’s email, which was addressed to Ms Sun and Workers’ Party’s (WP) Jamus Lim, raised concerns about the noise of heavy vehicles on the road near Punggol Way.

