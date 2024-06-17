SINGAPORE: Singapore’s national football team’s dismal performance in the recent World Cup qualifiers has reignited concerns about the country’s football development, and former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng believes the problem goes beyond just blaming the Football Association of Singapore’s leadership.

Therein lies a deep-seated structural issue in Singapore’s economy and society that has long hindered sports development, including football.

“I think it’s a bit silly to blame the FAS leadership for our abysmal football team. It’s not like Singapore is amazing at other sports and just bad at football. We are abysmal in all sports,” posted ex-NMP Cheng on his social media page.

However, the former NMP points out that Singapore has not produced a top singer or globally renowned artists, authors, or composers in a long time.

Even in business, few Singaporeans are willing to take the risk of entrepreneurship to build a company that makes a difference, opting instead for stable careers.

Cheng believes this is not a malaise but rather a deliberate choice Singapore has made as a nation. Thus, it has become deeply rooted within Singapore’s DNA.

“There is nothing wrong with a country that can churn out efficient, competent professionals. A nation of the best technocrats” explained the former NMP.

He suggests that Singapore should embrace its brand as a nation of highly educated, wealthy professionals rather than trying to be a sporting or artistic nation.

While Cheng’s words may seem harsh and brutally honest, they might somewhat highlight a fundamental truth about Singapore’s priorities.

The emphasis on education and economic stability has led to a society that values security over creativity and risk-taking for some.

As Cheng puts it, “We make money. Let the other countries play football and sing in the streets.”

The former NMP made the comment a day after Singapore lost their final match in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification to Thailand last week.

The Lions were in Group C, alongside Group winner South Korea and China, who finished the campaign in second place.

Following a dismal start to the qualifier, with consecutive defeats to South Korea (5-0) and Thailand (3-1), FAS decided that they had enough and axed head coach Takayuki Nishigaya in January, replacing him with fellow Japanese Tsutomu Ogura.

While the change briefly stabilised the ship with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against China, the team’s struggles persisted, with Singapore succumbing to defeat in their remaining three matches.

The Lions suffered heavy losses to China (4-1) and South Korea (7-0) and ended their campaign with yet another 3-1 loss to Thailand.

Singapore finished bottom of Group C with a solitary point from six matches, scoring five goals while conceding a staggering 24 goals.

The World Cup qualifier also doubled up as the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification.

The top two in the group will automatically qualify for the tournament in 2027, while the third and fourth-placed teams will play in the third-round qualification scheduled to begin in March 2025.