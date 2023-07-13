Morning Digest, July 13

Soh Rui Yong: Public can be gracious enough to forgive Tan Chuan-Jin, hope SNOC can move on as well so we can do constructive things rather than nitpicking each other

SINGAPORE: After a video clip of House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin unexpectedly using an expletive after a speech made by Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim was circulated online, Mr Tan issued an apology, saying he should not have used “unparliamentary language”. In a Facebook post, the Speaker wrote, “When I listen to speeches made, like everyone, I do form views on them. What was said were my private thoughts which I had muttered to myself and not to anyone.” Read more here…

“Latest electric bill is $170ish, which is insane… abnormal increase in energy consumption?” — Singaporeans report drastic spike in electric bill

SINGAPORE: After a Singaporean reported an “abnormal” increase in electricity energy consumption and price despite no change in consumption behaviour, others joined in on the conversation, many reporting the same drastic increase in their electric bills.

“Electricity consumption increase(d) abnormally,” read a post published by a netizen on Tuesday (July 11). “After (the) government announced there (would) be an increase in electricity price, (has) anyone experiences an increase in electricity consumption?” the post read.



PM Lee tells Transport Minister S Iswaran to take a leave of absence while CPIB probe is ongoing

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday morning (July 12) that he has instructed Transport Minister S Iswaran to take a leave of absence while the latter assists in investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB). PM Lee said in a Facebook post that the Director of the CPIB had briefed him on July 5 regarding a case the Bureau had uncovered. CPIB had sought his concurrence to open a formal investigation that would include an interview with Mr Iswaran and others. Read more here…

Jamus Lim accepts Tan Chuan-Jin’s apology, but netizens call on Speaker to step down

SINGAPORE: Although Workers’ Party (WP) MP Jamus Lim has accepted Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s apology for using vulgar language to refer to him in Parliament, Singaporeans online continue to be outraged and are calling on the ruling party politician to step down as Speaker.

The Speaker uttered the expletive after Assoc Prof Lim delivered a speech on 17 April addressing poverty in Singapore and called on the Government to do more to help the poor. As the Sengkang GRC MP took his seat, Mr Tan could be heard muttering “f**king populist” under his breath.



“Maybe Sun Xueling could coach Tan Chuan-Jin on appropriate language use” — Netizens draw parallel between vulgar email from resident and F-word in parliament

SINGAPORE: Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s use of an expletive to refer to opposition MP Jamus Lim has led some to ask, tongue-in-cheek, whether he should be coached by fellow ruling party MP Sun Xueling who had complained about a resident’s rude email, just last month.

On 3 June, Ms Sun made a resident’s feedback letter public and publicly expressed disapproval of the resident’s tone and language. The resident’s email, which was addressed to Ms Sun and Workers’ Party’s (WP) Jamus Lim, raised concerns about the noise of heavy vehicles on the road near Punggol Way.

