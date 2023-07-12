“Latest electric bill is $170ish, which is insane… abnormal increase in energy consumption?” — Singaporeans report drastic spike in electric bill

SINGAPORE: After a Singaporean reported an “abnormal” increase in electricity energy consumption and price despite no change in consumption behaviour, others joined in on the conversation, many reporting the same drastic increase in their electric bills.

“Electricity consumption increase(d) abnormally,” read a post published by a netizen on Tuesday (July 11). “After (the) government announced there (would) be an increase in electricity price, (has) anyone experiences an increase in electricity consumption?” the post read.

The online user also shared additional information to give readers more context. “I’m on a fixed contract and my consumption has been stable across months. However, in the recent month, I observed a huge increase in consumption which seems abnormal for me, as I have not gotten any new appliances nor (made any) change in (my) consumption behaviour. Initially, I thought I could have triggered the surge (of) electricity consumption but later I hear my surrounding families and colleagues sharing that) they (too) see an obvious uptick in consumption as well.”

In the comments section, the netizen added, “It was an obvious spike, not simply (an) adjustment. My usual is around 100, but this month was 150. The highest I had was 120. This is certainly too much.”

The netizen asked a possible explanation: “Is there any possibility that the electricity company adjusted the consumption to charge us higher to compensate for the higher energy price?”

The post was then closed, asking other Singaporeans if they had experienced the same spike.

Many took to the comments section of the post, reporting similar spikes.

While some reported s spike of around 30 per cent, others reported an increase of 40 to even 50 per cent. “Same man,” one commented. “My June bill spiked suddenly. Normally our bill is 40 to 50. (In) June (it) was 70. Pretty shocking increase.” “Same, I average 300 Kwh all the while but last month suddenly become 500+ Kwh,” said another. A third wrote, “Same for me, consumption went up by 30 to 40 per cent with no change to my daily usage.” “[What] went wrong in May and June?” asked a fourth. “The latest bill is $170ish which is insane. Have never paid more than $140 for electricity. Water (and) gas side about $70ish.” Other commenters shared other possible explanations, with several referring to the high summer temperatures. “I wonder if it could be the refrigerator using more power when the weather is hot, and (the) air conditioner too,” said one, “even if usage is the same.” Another hypothesised, “Likely you didn’t submit your meter readings and they realised you were undercharged (in the) past few months.” However, the netizen who created the post replied, “I understand that every two months will have some adjustment, but this time around (it) was a lot higher. Mine was probably higher by 40-50%, but my parents had their bill up by close to 100%.” Electricity consumption increase abnormally

