Ex-WP MP Leon Perera elected to HOME board

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party (WP) parliamentarian Leon Perera has been elected as a board member and treasurer of the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME).

Founded in 2004, HOME is dedicated to empowering and advocating for migrant workers facing abuse and exploitation.

The charity offers immediate crisis intervention as well as long-term support to promote the well-being and employment prospects of migrant workers, aside from helping to amplify their voices in Singapore.

Mr Perera, who left the WP last July, wrote on a Facebook post that he is proud to have been elected to the non-profit’s board.

“The amazing team at HOME has been striving to advance migrant worker rights for two decades. It provides helpdesk services, enrichment programs and research/policy advocacy to benefit migrant workers,” he added.

The board was elected on 2 June and included prominent thought leaders besides Mr Perera.

Prof Ng Kok Hoe, a senior researcher at the Lee Kuna Yew School of Public Policy, was elected board president, while noted activist S Suraendher Kumarr was elected as his deputy.

Other board members include veteran community worker Gerard Ee, lawyer Priscilla Chia, photographer Grace Baey, and other passionate advocates.

This is Mr Perera’s first public role since he exited politics last year. As the next general elections loom, it remains to be seen whether he will again throw his hat into the ring to serve Singaporeans. TISG/