Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 9

Hazelle Teo bares her bra while wearing a suit in Japan, netizens ask why ‘you never wear clothes… not cold meh’

SINGAPORE — Hazelle Teo, a DJ at Mediacorp Radio YES 933, recently shared photos of her trip to Japan on her Instagram account. “It’s so easy to fall in love with you, Japan,” she said in her caption. However, online citizens deemed it inappropriate for Japan’s cold weather. In her post, she expressed her experience in the country for the past couple of days, alongside her outfit of the day (OOTD). She wore a suit with only a bra for her inner clothing, white-heeled boots, and a green shoulder bag. Read more here…

Maids shoot down employer who says they will only take their helper on holiday if she renews her contract with them

SINGAPORE — A group of maids called out an employer online who said she would only take her helper on holiday if their contracts were renewed.

In an anonymous post to Facebook page FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the employer wrote that her maid had been working with the family for over a year. “we are thinking of bringing her on holiday with us next month, on condition that she renew her contract with some adjustment and increment”, she wrote, asking netizens when she should start to discuss contract renewal with her maid.

Read more here…

Man in his 30s says his girlfriend doesn’t allow him to interact with other females even for work, and he’s only allowed to hang out with friends she approves

SINGAPORE — A man took to social media ranting about a toxic and controlling relationship he had with his girlfriend who did not allow him to talk to other females or even go out with his own friends unless she approved of them. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he was in a 3-year relationship with her in his 30s. “She was controlling, demanding and overall a toxic person. It was rather strange because she wasn’t like this before we became official”, he wrote. Read more here…

Man asks if ‘working in Singapore as a Black man’ is safe from discrimination, but gets called out as racist by netizens instead

SINGAPORE — A man on Reddit asked about discrimination in Singapore, claiming to be a black man who had received a job offer in one of the business development districts. He asked if he should accept the offer.

Many local platform users answered in good faith, assuring him of Singapore’s multicultural society and telling him he would be safe. However, other Reddit users began to probe into the posts of /u/black_linux_guy, discovering that he appears to discriminate against others based on race. They swiftly condemned his racism, to the point that the account was deleted.

Read more here…

Shanmugam: Police investigations into conduct of WP’s Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap over Raeesah Khan case still ongoing

SINGAPORE — Almost a year after the Committee of Privileges (COP) released its findings on the Raeesah Khan case, saying that Workers’ Party leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap were to be referred for criminal proceedings, Law Minister K Shanmugam said that the police are still investigating the conduct of Mr Singh and Mr Faisal. On Feb 10, 2022, the COP concluded that the leaders of the WP lied about the complaint against Ms Khan and recommended that Mr Singh and Mr Manap be referred to the public prosecutor concerning Mr Singh’s conduct before the committee and Mr Faisal’s possible contempt of Parliament for his refusal to answer “relevant” questions. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg