Stories you might’ve missed, Feb 28

Customer complains after Samsung refuses to repair his new flip phone as it’s no longer in ‘tip top new condition’

SINGAPORE: A flip mobile phone customer took to the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page in dismay after his phone was rejected for servicing by Samsung because it was no longer in the same condition as when he bought it. The flip phone owner, Mr Terence Wong, wrote, " If we know that the flip series was going to be so filmsy and fragile… We would not have bought it! The problem with the hp is half the inner screen flickering and not working.. Your CSO says warranty servicing it's rejected because the hp it's not in its prestige good as new condition!!!"

Tasha Low performs hot dance with wet hair, but Rui En tells her ‘Your hair never dry properly I lend u my Dyson’ hair dryer

SINGAPORE: Tasha Low recently posted several photos from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram account. She was wearing a blue denim dress coupled with blue cut long sleeves.

Alongside her outfit, she also had a semi-wet hairstyle which gave an edge to the overall look while she performed her hot dance moves in the video. “How is everyone?” Tasha captioned her IG post.

Maid upset because her employer accused her of stealing food, her “ma’am” constantly checks fridge to see if she has taken anything

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media feeling sorry for herself and upset because her employer constantly would accuse her of stealing food. In an anonymous post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked: "Hi everyone, What would you feel if your employer told you that you stole and eat their food?". From the incident that she shared in the group, she also seemed to imply that her employer had not asked her if she had stolen the food before making the accusation; her "ma'am" had simply accused her and told her that she stole it.

S’poreans support Pritam Singh’s call for English test in SG citizenship, PR applications; they also say Josephine Teo lives in an ivory tower

SINGAPORE: In Parliament on Monday (Feb 27), Workers’ Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh advocated for an English test in evaluating an individual’s application for citizenship or permanent residency.

Mr Singh said this in the context of a proposed budget cut during the Committee of Supply debates for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Speaking on New Citizen Selection Criteria, he said, “the latest Singapore Census revealed that 48.3 per cent of the resident population in Singapore spoke English most frequently at home compared to 32.3 per cent a mere 10 years ago.

Ho Ching pleased with ChatGPT calling Singapore an “overachiever” even as the chatbot calls the Govt “authoritarian”

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's wife, Ho Ching, appears to be among those who have been won over by the AI language model ChatGPT and has proudly shared one of the responses the chatbot has made, calling Singapore an "overachiever". Interestingly, the same bot has called Singapore an "authoritarian" country. Last Friday (24 Feb), Mdm Ho shared a post by the 'Trust Me, I'm Singaporean' Facebook page that published ChatGPT's response when asked to describe Singapore with a sense of humour. Praising Singapore's cleanliness, architecture and food, the chatbot had said:

