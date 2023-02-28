Tasha Low performs hot dance with wet hair, but Rui En tells her ‘Your hair never dry properly I lend u my Dyson’ hair dryer

SINGAPORE: Tasha Low recently posted several photos from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram account. She was wearing a blue denim dress coupled with blue cut long sleeves.

Alongside her outfit, she also had a semi-wet hairstyle which gave an edge to the overall look while she performed her hot dance moves in the video. “How is everyone?” Tasha captioned her IG post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Low 刘怡伶 타샤 (@tashaalow)

Many shared their responses to Tasha’s caption in the comment section. Others also commented on her look and dancing skills.

Another Singaporean personality, Rui En, commented on the post jokingly: “Your hair never dry properly I lend u my Dyson,” which gained a reply from Tasha stating, “hehe I go your house and blow can?”

Another IG user commented on this convo thread and replied to Rui En: “I am trying not to think this way until I saw your comment! Hah!”

Commending her dancing skills, an IG user commented: “Wow Tasha you really put into practice what you have done in the past I am happy to see it.”

One IG user stated events of his life to Tasha, stating: “Trying to acclimate to my new job haha wish me luck pls… Enjoy your trip pretty!”

Similarly, another IG user shared: “Tired… working and having exam soon.”

One more IG user happily declared: “Great and definitely no longer blue after seeing your post”, with pun intended.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg