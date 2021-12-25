Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 25

- Advertisement -

Pritam Singh: S’poreans on opposite ends of different debates are really pursuing the same thing—a better society

Singapore — Workers’ Party chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh shared an excerpt from his speech earlier this month to the Singapore Chapter of the Young President’s Organisation (YPO).

In the excerpt posted on Dec 23 to Facebook, he spoke of three “fault lines” that separate modern society, “between public and private, local and foreign, East and West,” and told the young leaders that despite these dividing lines, “there is still a future that we can all rally behind”.

- Advertisement 1-

Read more here.

Nurse donates CDC vouchers to provide food for the elderly & support hawkers this Christmas

Singapore — Residents of St Theresa’s Home in Upper Thomson were in for a treat as they were able to feast on hawker food purchased through donated Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers. Emily Yap, a regular volunteer at the nursing home since she was in primary school, recently used her family’s CDC voucher to buy 100 packets of carrot cake for the residents. - Advertisement 2- Read more here.

Within a day, more than 1 in 3 Primary 4 to 6 kids are signed up for COVID-19 vaccination

Singapore — Within 24 hours of being invited to get vaccinated, more than one in three of Primary 4 to 6 students already had appointments scheduled, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

- Advertisement 3-

He announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that all the paediatric vaccination slots for this month are fully booked, and weekend slots for January are “seeing a very good take-up”.

Read more here.

Taste the food you see on the TV screen, with lickable ‘TTTV’

Tokyo — Just in time for the festive season, a Japanese professor has created a prototype of a lickable TV screen that sprays different flavours for viewers.

It’s flavourful; it’s lickable – members of the public might soon be able to step close to their televisions and literally sample what’s on their screen.

Read more here.

Deliveroo S’pore pledges 100 hours to deliver food to around 100 families

Singapore — As part of their long-term partnership with the charity organisation Food from the Heart (FFTH), Deliveroo Singapore has pledged to devote over 100 hours to deliver essential food packs to over 100 underprivileged families across the country from October 2021 to March 2022.

Food packs containing a total of 140,000 food items will be filled up each month, along with food donations that Deliveroo has generously made to the cause. These will be sent directly to the doorsteps of selected beneficiary households by Deliveroo staff members through contactless delivery.

Read more here.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg