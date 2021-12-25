Deliveroo S’pore pledges 100 hours to deliver food to around 100 families

- Advertisement -

Singapore — As part of their long-term partnership with the charity organisation Food from the Heart (FFTH), Deliveroo Singapore has pledged to devote over 100 hours to deliver essential food packs to over 100 underprivileged families across the country from October 2021 to March 2022.

Food packs containing a total of 140,000 food items will be filled up each month, along with food donations that Deliveroo has generously made to the cause. These will be sent directly to the doorsteps of selected beneficiary households by Deliveroo staff members through contactless delivery.

Deliveroo’s past collaborations with FFTH helped to tackle food insecurity among children, with focused initiatives around contributions to philanthropic causes and community service.

The initiative is part of Deliveroo’s global community-focused campaign, Full Life, which aims to utilise its unique network of riders, restaurants, and grocers to support communities in cities where Deliveroo operates.

In an effort to give back to the community, Deliveroo staff members will rally together on the last Friday of the month to deliver various food packs that consist of non-perishable food items ranging from biscuits and canned food to rice, straight to the doorsteps of selected beneficiary households through contactless delivery.

Since the pandemic, FFTH has seen more than 60% increase in the number of beneficiaries under its food pack programmes, resulting in a need for more points of delivery. “Delivery is an integral part of food redistribution that requires transport, manpower and meticulous planning.

Being able to leverage on Deliveroo’s expertise and resources eases the load off our resources and helps us to serve the increasing number of households, especially those that require door-to-door delivery,” said Sim Bee Hia, CEO, Food from the Heart.

“As a socially responsible company, we have always been committed to giving back and supporting our local communities, especially during the festive season. We are constantly looking for new ways to come together as a team to give back to underprivileged communities whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.

We hope that this invaluable experience will motivate the Deliveroo team to remain socially responsible. Together with our long-term partner, FFTH, we are grateful to be able to play a role in improving the livelihood of those in need,” said Sarah Tan, General Manager, Deliveroo Singapore.

Deliveroo customers in Singapore have also generously rallied to donate over $50,000 for the charity organisation since December last year, with Deliveroo matching the first $10,000 worth of donations, bringing the total to over $60,000.

Previous community-focused campaigns also include a Heroes to Heroes initiative, in partnership with the Migrant Workers’ Centre, where Deliveroo riders delivered up to 1,600 iftar meals to five dorms for foreign workers to enjoy during Ramadan, TOUCH Community Services, where Deliveroo gathered customers, restaurants and riders to get behind the Meals-On-Wheels initiative, and social enterprise Glyph, which saw Deliveroo hosting quarterly Food & Cultural Exchanges and offering discounted Glyph membership fees for riders’ children. /TISG

