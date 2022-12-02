Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 2

- Advertisement -

Woman in her mid-20s leaves her fiancé and gets into relationship with married man who also has a newborn

The wife on the receiving end of an infidel husband took to social media to vent her anger on the other woman. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the wife referred to the woman her husband was in a relationship with as Xiao San. In mandarin, 小三 colloquially refers to the other woman; someone romantically involved with a person already in a committed relationship; mistress.

Maid says she worked an extra Sunday but when she asked for payment, her employers said their relationship should be based on give and take

A maid took to social media wanting to know if she should be paid for the extra Sunday she worked when her employers were overseas. In a post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked if it was fair for her employer to not fully compensate her for the days she worked.

In her post on Thursday (Dec 1), which has since been taken down, the maid wrote that she had an agreement with her employer for a yearly vacation. Without specifying if the vacation was for her or for her employer, the helper wrote: “That supposed to be this December but she said can’t because of some reason, so she said since we’re going to India to celebrate Diwali for one month”.

Read more here…

Maid says after working 3 months for her current employer, she wants to be transferred elsewhere

A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for help after she decided that she wanted to be transferred from her current employers. In her post to Facebook group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid asked two questions. In her first question, she wrote that she wanted to be transferred to another employer even though she had only been working for three months with her current employer, and asked if this was possible.

Expat leaving SG asks if landlady will sue him if he refuses to clean flat & dispose of furniture

An expatriate about to leave Singapore for a job in another country took to Reddit to ask if he’ll get into legal trouble if he does not do what his landlady has asked. The expat used his Reddit account, u/Dr-Fat, and wrote that his landlady will not return the security deposit on the condo unit he leased from her, as he is leaving with less than two months’ notice.

The expat, who used to work in Singapore, was laid off. He at first tried to find another job within the country, which is why he did not tell the landlady at once that he might leave. Instead, he found work in another country, which made it necessary to leave in a month, which he did tell the landlady. However, she has already found a new tenant, one who will pay a higher rental fee.

Read more here…

Former NUSS member unable to find work becomes full-time Grab driver to support his family

Progress Singapore Party member Jeffrey Khoo took to Facebook with a story of a Grab driver who was once a member of the National University of Singapore Society but has since “fallen on hard times”. Elaborating on his story, the driver said that he had worked as a Commercial Director at a large multinational company, but left it to launch his own business. Unfortunately, after having given three to four years to the endeavor, “things did not work out and he found great difficulties securing a job. For the past few years he has been driving GRAB and now at 48, he feels all hope is lost to find full-time employment,” Mr Khoo added.

Read more here…

